Demonetisation redux: Long rope for Rs 2000 note recall shows 2016 learnings for govt and RBI, but not sure how well learnt

The exchange facility should be linked to one’s aadhaar card and number, and exchange of more than ten such notes should be flagged for investigation. Otherwise, there is bound to be an encore of what happened in 2016 with exchange counters of banks being frequented by crooks and their minions.

On 8 th November 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation on television channels that from 12 AM of the 9 th i.e., four hours hence Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes representing 86 percent of cash in circulation will not be legal tender. The country witnessed a financial scramble of Himalayan proportions with hoarders of black money rushing to sundry jewelers who burnt midnight oil to do ‘businesses’ at ungodly hours.