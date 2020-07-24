Politics VIEW: Deepening India-UK partnership amid new challenges in 21st century Updated : July 24, 2020 06:37 PM IST UK International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena writes on the outcome of the recent UK-India Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO). Britain is the second fastest-growing G20 investor in India over the last 10 years, investing over £22 billion and helping create more than 422,000 jobs. Overall trade between the UK and India hit £24 billion in 2019, up by almost 10 percent in just one year, writes Jayawardena. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply