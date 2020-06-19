  • SENSEX
Decriminalising dishonour of cheque

June 19, 2020

The Ministry of Finance has proposed an amendment of 19 Acts to decriminalise multiple minor economic offences, including the offence under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (“Act”).
Removal of penal provisions from the Act will undoubtedly lead to a reduction of the use of cheques both in the commercial world and personal transactions to a boundless extent.
