Gold prices in India dropped by 12 percent in Q1 2021. 22k gold prices dropped from Rs 4,599 per gram on December 31, 2020, to Rs 4,048 per gram on March 31, 2021, per IBJA. This sharp decline has interesting implications for the gold loan space—both banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

For banks, Loan-To-Value (LTV) of 90 percent was permitted by RBI from mid-August through March 31, 2021. Effective April 1, maximum LTV drops to 75 percent. To quantify the effect on a borrower, a 20 gram, 22k gold chain was eligible for a maximum loan of Rs 82,770 on December 31, 2020. On April 1, 2021, the same chain will be eligible for a maximum loan of Rs 60,700. Between the decline in the gold price and the drop in max LTV, the loan eligibility has declined by over 25 percent.

In practice, banks decided the LTV on new loans based on their risk preferences and it ranged from 75 percent to 90 percent. For example, CSB Bank's gold loan disbursals for the month of December 2020 had an average LTV of 82 percent while their overall gold loan portfolio LTV was 75 percent. Federal Bank had a gold loan portfolio LTV of 72 percent at end of Dec 2020.

Since these are averages, by definition, a large portion of the portfolio was already above 75 percent LTV in December 2020. With the sharp decline in gold prices, it is likely the majority of the portfolio was above 75 percent LTV as of March 2021. So, when these loans come up for renewal, borrowers either need to make a lump-sum cash payment to maintain LTV or deposit more gold as collateral aka Margin Call.

Implications for banks are:

a. Banks are likely to slow down their gold loan growth as risk perception changes and renewals become tough. Initial signs are already visible as of March. In the December quarter, banks accounted for a large portion of gold loans disbursed. Unlikely to be the case in the quarter ending June 2021.

b. RBI may look at a more gradual reduction in LTV to enable a soft landing—at least for renewals. Possibly as part of the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies on April 7.

c. Borrowers may choose to shift gold loans away from banks into NBFCs who are more ‘flexible’. In the last year, we saw larger ticket gold loans migrate to banks. That trend could reverse.

d. Banks may choose to issue personal loans to borrowers who are unable to meet the ‘margin call’ on renewal. This cross-sell has the benefit of increasing products per customer and maintaining Net Interest Margins.

For NBFCs, the decline in gold prices significantly erodes the cushion against loan losses that have been a prominent contributor to low credit losses for the gold loan NBFCs. Using data from Muthoot Finance, India’s largest gold loan company, as an example, the current gold price of Rs 4048 per gram is back to levels from March 20. On March 20, the margin of safety (market price of gold content divided by gold loan assets, minus 1) was 42 percent. Over the subsequent 9 months, while gold held as security dropped 10 tonnes, the gold loan assets increased by Rs 90 billion (Rs.9000 crores). As result, the margin of safety had declined to 35 percent.

Projecting into March 21 numbers (which will probably be released in May), the possible scenarios are:

a. NBFC gold loan book growth slows down as renewals become tough and focus shifts to collections.

b. NBFCs aggressively grow their personal loan portfolios alongside gold loans as a cross-sell product—since they want to retain customers & maintain interest income.

It is important to recall that the margin of safety (the inverse of LTV) being discussed is aggregate numbers i.e at a portfolio level. A loan with a 40 percent margin of safety cannot offset the risk of a loan where the margin of safety has dropped to 10 percent (and hence borrower could be less motivated to repay). Further, all these margins of safeties exclude interest accrued on a loan.

Finally, the above analysis is based on the current price of gold. If gold prices rebound following the sharp decline in Q1, some of the effects will be mitigated.

