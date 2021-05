Over the last few years, India's banking and financial services sector has seen unprecedented change as it has evolved from its conventional product-centric, inside-out approach to a consumer-first, outside-in sector. Post the outbreak of COVID-19, consumer preferences have under-gone tectonic changes and so has the scale of disruption which has grown exponentially in a very short span of time.

As the world struggles to battle the pandemic, banks and financial institutions are compelled to implement future-proof technologies and build business models that promise long-term competitive advantage. With numerous new entrants in the fintech segment, banks will need to view open banking in an all-new light in order to compete with non-traditional players that offer tailored services to address changing customer preferences.

To keep up with such digital disruptors, existing banks are reinventing their operations and developing new business and technological capabilities. They're rethinking their business models, investing in open technology architecture, and redefining how they manage data. Digital payments, too, have become a "commodity," as the most preferred way to transact in the times we are in. In addition to that, consumer demand, new technologies, market competitiveness, and regulatory pressure have all contributed to the growth of the electronic payments industry. While on one hand, banks are actively working on ways to provide integrated digital solutions whether by developing in-house capabilities or partnering with FinTech partners, on the other, open APIs are being used in conjunction with emerging technologies to provide personalized and cross-platform device payment options.

And, although the digital transformation is gaining traction, it is also exposing the BFSI sector to a slew of cyber threats making it challenging for the CIO/CISO to envision the IT & Cyber risk landscape and identify loopholes given its rapidly evolving nature. They are now presented with a multi-dimensional environment that is intensifying every day with innovative emerging technologies like adopting to cloud in-infrastructure, subscribing to a SaaS-based services provider AI, ML, SaaS that eventually becomes ming an ancillary extension of every the organization.

To resolve these issues, banks need an integrated holistic cybersecurity and risk management plan outlook that encompasses all of the organization's resources and activities. A holistic approach that promises to deliver improved regulatory alignment, maintain brand loyalty, increase shareholder value, and manage overall risk more efficiently. This is possible if banks commit to building a strong technology backbone that is cyber-secure and to training their workforce. Though banks and financial institutions in developed countries employ an increasing number of skilled professionals committed to keeping cybercriminals out, the scenario in India has major room for improvement.

However, on 18th February 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published detailed guidelines to strengthen India's burgeoning digital payments ecosystem. These new guidelines are to act as a framework for all regulated entities (REs) in the country, to follow best practices and help maintain an industry-wide security baseline for “an enhanced and enabling environment for customers to use digital payment products in a more safe and secure manner.” The provisions apply to Regulated Entities (REs) including scheduled commercial banks, small finance banks, payment banks, and credit card issuing NBFCs.

Given that today, the majority of world currency has already converted into digital, all the money we earn and spend on a daily basis lives somewhere in the cybersphere. As a result, the new RBI guidelines will be game-changing for businesses operating in the digital economy, as they will go a long way in establishing customer confidence and accelerating digital payments adoption in the country, not to mention improving the payment industry's overall security posture.

We believe it is also necessary to consider long-term business requirements as banks in India work to address the recently released RBI guidance, especially the need to balance - protecting the bottom line against emerging risks while maintaining consumer trust. Banks and financial institutions must dive deeper into the requirements of developing a comprehensive cybersecurity system that is powered by cross-functional coordination and accordingly, scale-up digital payment protection with the right resources to protect consumer experience and preferences while focusing on driving profitability.