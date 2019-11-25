#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
CSB Bank IPO: Invest only for listing gains

November 25, 2019

The CSB Bank IPO is more an offer for sale from 26 existing investors who are collectively offering 1.9778 crore shares in a price band of Rs 193 to Rs 195 per share.
Pretty much a lion’s share of the funds raised are going mainly to institutional investors, many of whom are exiting altogether.
cnbc two logos
India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

