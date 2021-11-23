Cryptocurrency regulation: Seeking some lessons from history

The world is divided between those pro-cryptocurrencies and those against and the chasm has grown to a point where the two sides don’t understand each other and don’t even seem to be talking the same language. The proponents are techies, fascinated by this liberating world in cyberspace where the rules are laid by unbreakable impartial algorithms, and can’t be flouted by man, god, rulers, subjects, bankers or central bankers. The opponents worry about wild price gyrations, incomprehendable or non-existent underlying value for cryptocurrencies, loss of fiscal and monetary power, loss of the ultimate power of creating money, capital flight and financial instability.

The RBI governor has spoken out repeatedly, publicly and intensely for the latter group. Last week, in near anguish he said, "When the central bank, which has been entrusted to maintain the macroeconomic and financial stability of the country, says after detailed internal deliberations that we have serious concerns (about cryptocurrencies)...that there are deeper issues, far deeper issues involved, then there should be serious discussions around it. I am yet to see any such serious, well-informed discussions."

In a bid to respond to his pleas for informed discussions, I knocked at the door of several senior economists and former central bank executives. The repeated answer was "it feels like trouble but I don't know enough to go public about it."

KV Kamath, the veteran banker with five decades of banking experience, articulated this incomprehension best, "First thing as a banker, for any loan or for any business I ask myself do I understand this. You hear a whole lot of experts say they do not understand cryptos; Let me go one step below this. Do I understand the underlying, even if I do not understand the business? I don't understand. Can I communicate it in common English, explain to myself, if not anybody else what this asset is? I don't have an answer."

Strangely, many bankers and common investors had a similar feeling of incomprehension about financial derivatives in the pre-Lehman period. The Lehman crisis was among other things a result of securitization of home loans and passing them off as triple-A paper, betting on Credit Linked Notes or CLNs was written as insurance against securitized home loans, and selling complex structured finance products. Most regulators even in the US didn’t know how to price these products, how to mark them to market and what should be the adequate risk capital that banks ought to keep. A former RBI deputy governor confided to me, that when he had met his counterpart from Europe in a BIS meeting in 2007, the European central banker frankly confessed, "We don’t know what is there in the books of our banks."

The result was when home prices fell in 2007, home loans became bad loans, these CLNs weren’t worth the paper they were written on and banks went bankrupt. The capital and provisions were inadequate because no one (like the central banker confessed) had understood the product, nor understood how steeply they may crash.

One gets a similar "I don’t know" sense from the intelligentsia today with respect to cryptocurrencies, as eloquently expressed by Kamath. If some of the country's best experts in finance and economics are not sure what the end-game or even the next-game of cryptocurrencies is likely to be and if most don't even understand how its value is derived, how is the bureaucracy going to set rules to regulate it? Isn’t there a good chance that the rules will be found to be inadequate, if and when the cookie crumbles?

Lesson number one: Do not allow products you don't understand. It is better to wait till it is understood before writing any rules or permitting more investments?

Secondly, the parliamentary committee and government agencies appear to be consulting many who are already invested in cryptocurrencies. They are bound to advise in favour. One hopes the committee is also meeting academics and experts in finance, economics and public policy, former Sebi and RBI executives, and executives from foreign central banks. Again harking back to the pre-Lehman days, in most developed countries, especially in the US, it was common for regulators to seek advise from financial sector executives on how to set the rules. The rules were found entirely wanting when the market collapsed.

So lesson number two: Don’t take advise exclusively from the industry; let the government set up a committee that includes regulators and/or academics preferably even foreign ones before framing the rules.

A third lesson from the 2004-2008 period is that the creamy layer of the top bank managers and traders reap the benefits of loose regulation and high near term profits, but the pain when it comes falls unfairly on people who are lower down in the food chain. Thousands lost their jobs post-Lehman when big companies like General Motors had to close down. Small savers, widows and pensioners who have invested in mutual funds lost their life savings. Today as the RBI governor said, accounts are being opened for Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 investment, and even for Rs 500. Moreover, the central bank has received feedback that credit is being provided to open the accounts and boost the numbers. These small value investors consist of 70-80 percent of the investor base of these platforms, he said. News that the government is regulating the crypto exchanges will attract more small investors, on the assumption that they must have been made safe for investors. A sheer FOMO ( fear of missing out) sentiment can draw in more people young and old. Already it is possible a lot of these star-struck investors have borrowed on their credit cards or as personal loans to invest. Hypothetically, if cryptos fall too much too soon and remain too low for too long, banks in India may face losses. That’s the immediate financial stability worry.

A bigger worry, where history doesn’t help us is that cryptocurrencies can curtail the sovereign's monetary and fiscal power and expose the exchange rate to capital flight. Investors buy cryptocurrencies, not merely to feel notionally rich. If the crypto coins become more widely acceptable, they will want to pay for foreign goods and even domestic purchases through these coins. The value of all these coins is linked to the dollar. This means houses and pizzas sold in India will be denominated in dollars via cryptos. Then how does RBI tighten or loosen interest rates? Indian macros will be determined by the policies of the Fed. The dollar-rupee exchange rate may be another source of disruption. Buying cryptos denominated in dollars appears similar to buying gold. And if a large part of Indian savings goes to the purchase of cryptos, a large outflow of dollars cant be ruled out.

Not surprisingly, the only Indian government committee, the Inter-Ministerial Committee of Secretaries that studied the introduction of virtual currencies in 2019 advised banning them.

Once again, to go back to the heady growth days of 2004-2008, it was then fashionable for all countries to allow fancy derivatives. Only the RBI under governor Y V Reddy stood out. RBI disallowed Indian banks from writing complex derivatives. Stiglitz later famously said, "The financial crisis would not have happened if YV Reddy had been in charge of the Fed."

So a final lesson from history: Get the sequencing right. Disallow the product temporarily, appoint a committee of experts including former policymakers, study the international experience, educate regulators, frame regulations and then allow trading in cryptos.

Yes, there would be a legacy problem for those who already own and trade cryptocurrencies. That has to be handled anyways. Announcing a temporary ban will hopefully ensure the legacy problem doesn't get bigger. The later the ban is announced, the larger will be the legacy problem.