Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Banking is the mainstay of Switzerland whose Constitution guarantees banking secrecy to its depositors and customers. Small wonder, its government on 19 th March 2023 announced through an Ordinance that the beleaguered Credit Suisse would merge with UBS in a manner of bigger fish swallowing the small. A country notorious for its secrecy and minimum disclosures, the merger was consummated without the approval of shareholders of the two banks.

Such was a tearing hurry. Banking being its mainstay, the Swiss government obviously thought its banks were too important to fail. Any further meltdown of Credit Suisse would have had a ripple effect on the entire Swiss economy, affecting its reputation as bankers to the rich and famous. UBS is conservative and Credit Suisse is swashbuckling. It would be an interesting marriage.

A quick tweet , cryptic by definition, by Uday Kotak, the founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, succinctly brings out the financials of the deal along with a note signalling a serious caution for all bankers.

All share deal valued at $3 billion which constitutes a 60 percent discount to EOD quotations on Friday (17 th March)

$600 billion balance sheet sold for a piffling $3 billion equity

$17 billion AT1 bonds written off

A signal for all bankers…. when risk-return matrix is overtaken by obsession with size.

Kotak’s tweet must be read between the lines, telling and blunt as his cryptic comments are. First, share market valuations are not cast in stone as believed by the market capitalisation and richest-in-the-pecking order enthusiasts. Second, we in India too have encouraged mindless risk-taking even by the small investors by inveigling them into perpetual bonds that carry higher interest (AT1 bonds) but the first one to go up in smoke when a bank is in trouble.

Such bonds have been issued by many Indian banks in the past to beef up their capital to measure upto Basel norms. Small investors were led up by the garden path as safe and high-return yielding when the truth was they were extremely risky as they are forfeited when banks go bust. Thirdly, even gilts and other government bonds aren’t risk-free as the inverse relationship between interest and bond prices can cook the goose of investors as happened with SVB.

When you reverse nearly 15 years of close-to-zero interest rates suddenly things can and do break. The weakest organizations are the most at risk, and both depositors and investors are perfectly rational in being extremely jittery, as quoted by a BBC report . Indeed the relentless hike in interest rates by the US Fed has had the effect of denuding the bond valuations. This in turn had triggered panic and selling wave.

Fourthly, obsession with size comes at a price as happened with Credit Suisse and succinctly captured by The Wall Street Journal . In the years that followed the chastening sub-prime crisis of 2008 having its epicentre in the US global banking became more conservative. Major banks shed extraneous units and focused on what they could do best.

At UBS, executives slimmed down the investment bank that had almost brought the lender down with a disastrous bet on subprime mortgages and haunted it again with a rogue-trading scandal in 2011. The bank turned its attention to wealth management, the business of selling investment and savings products for the world’s rich. Credit Suisse, however, didn’t undergo the same overhaul—in business or in culture.

Under Mr. Dougan, who had cut his teeth as an investment banker, the company kept ploughing resources into businesses such as leveraged finance, securitization and high-yield bonds after the financial crisis. When Credit Suisse did prune its investment bank, it was piecemeal. The bank increasingly struggled to compete for deals and trade flow with the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co. U.S. megabanks had amassed fortress balance sheets since the crisis and had superior access to the American capital markets.

The investment bank around which Credit Suisse revolved began to disappoint investors with its returns. Smaller, it lacked some of the scale that helped the giant banks afford higher regulatory costs. Constant cost-cutting exercises followed, hindering investment in technology and other areas. The bank’s revenue kept falling, and falling. By 2019, its 21.6 billion Swiss francs in sales were about 25% less than those of UBS. The two had nearly the same revenue—32 billion Swiss francs—in 2010. The bank paid $4 billion in settlements and awards between 2020 and 2022.

Its latest annual report devoted more than 10,000 words over 12 pages to listing lawsuits, settlements and government investigations. The result was 15 years of scandal, litigation and strategic zigzags while other major banks became more focused, more regulated and more free of drama. A spying imbroglio, a $5.5 billion loss on a single client, executive turnover, fines in connection with tax and sanctions evasion and a fraud settlement over Mozambican loan sales weakened the bank financially while eroding the confidence of investors.

Curiously Credit Suisse’s troubles didn’t start with troubles of two US banks last week namely Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank which incidentally too were rescued by authorities in the US without loss of much time with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation standing guard for the depositors. On the contrary, two seemingly unconnected events fluttered the dovecots of investors. First was the statement by Saudi National Bank Saudi National Bank (since denied) that it wouldn't invest any more money into the bank to avoid tripping regulations that would kick in if its stake rose about 10 percent. Second the mea culpa by a Credit Suisse that its managers had identified “material weaknesses” in the bank’s internal controls on financial reporting as of the end of last year. Together these two unrelated developments fanned fears that Credit Suisse would be the next domino to fall. Be that as it may

The move from the Swiss National Bank (the central bank of Switzerland) comes just days after regulators in Washington had to take control of two US banks, and HSBC swooped in to pick up the UK arm of SVB UK for £1. The cohesive act by the three nations as if pre-scripted testifies to the fact that banks in New York, London and Zurich have been ruling the roost in the global financial system including the market for gold with participation by them in derivatives markets determining the fortunes of billions of people across the globe. Their concerted action shows that they knew that they had to cling together to maintain their vice-like grip on world finances.

Necessarily, the merger spells merger of Indian operations as well. While UBS and Credit Suisse are present in India in the investment banking and wealth management areas, the latter has a banking license with just one branch operating in Mumbai. UBS had faced a probe in India in an alleged money laundering case involving Hasan Ali Khan, a controversial businessman. It quickly chose to pull down its shutters on Indian banking operations. UBS Securities, which has a separate investment banking license issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has however remained operational. As many as 45 foreign banks are present in India, but they have a relatively smaller presence in India with a 6 percent share in total assets, 4 percent in loans and 5 percent in deposits. They are more active in the derivative markets (forex and interest rates) where they have a 50 percent share. Most of them are present as branches of the parent bank with only a few present as wholly-owned subsidiaries.

So, farewell to Credit Suisse. Founded in 1856, the bank has been a pillar of the Swiss financial sector ever since. Although buffeted by the financial crisis of 2008, Credit Suisse did manage to weather that storm without a government bailout, unlike its rival-turned-rescuer UBS. Even the effort to regain confidence with the help of glossy promotion done by the Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer could not stem the rot.

There were some big problems even before the SVB contagion. Divisive management, costly exposure to finance company Greensill Capital, which collapsed in 2021, a seedy money laundering case, and waning customer confidence in the last few months, which saw billions being withdrawn from the bank. Indeed, Credit Suisse obituary could read cryptically as----management and regulators asleep the wheel. Had they not acted ostrich-like, this humiliating denouement for it and its shareholders could have been avoided.

Colm Kelleher, Chairman of UBS, said soon after the takeover on hugely attractive terms that it would be winding down the investment banking part of Credit Suisse. Was then investment banking the Achilles heels of Credit Suisse? It is again a lesson for the bankers.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

