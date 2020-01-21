#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Economy

Creating water-smart cities: Why we need to adopt the ‘4Rs’ to save water

Updated : January 21, 2020 01:29 PM IST

A city or a village can be termed a smart city only if it has the ability to meet the water needs for domestic and commercial use.
In cities, water harvesting should be a part of all domestic and residential establishments.
Creating water-smart cities: Why we need to adopt the ‘4Rs’ to save water
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV