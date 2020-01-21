Creating water-smart cities: Why we need to adopt the ‘4Rs’ to save water

The year 2019 was a year of extremes. While many areas in the country witnessed prolonged monsoon and disastrous floods, states such as Bihar faced extreme heatwave and dry spells. Every year we face this climatic uncertainty as monsoon plays hide and seek, causing flood and drought in different parts of the country. And, by the end of the year, the issues related to water scarcity become once again a topic of discussion.

Water shortage is a major problem in India’s rural and urban areas. And it is not just farming but even the drinking water supply gets disrupted every year. It’s high time that we need to be proactive to overcome this scarcity. The solution is certainly there. We need to follow the sustainable lifestyle of our ancestors and practise the ‘4Rs’ of water conservation -- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Replenish.

My intention is not to sing the glory of good old days or the ancient Indian culture. I’m not here to praise organic farming or ‘go back to nature’ campaigns. I just want to reveal a few facts related to water that are crucial for the sustainability of our cities, to make them truly smart cities. The objective of this article is to explain what model we should adopt for building smart cities in order to make them ‘water-smart cities’ as well.

Industrialisation and growth certainly go hand in hand. While we’re thinking of industrialisation, we need to focus on the responsibilities as well. We need to make conscious decisions for sustainable development. It’s like a chariot ride; the experience will be much more pleasant if we hold the reigns right. The three horses namely Environment, Economy and Social Governance need our direction and control to stay on the path of success. It is only then that sustainable development can be achieved and a smart city would be a smart one in all aspects. The development would be three dimensional, i.e. environmental, social and economical.

The concept of a global village should be aligned with water self-reliance. Mahatma Gandhi had put the concept of villages that are self-reliant on the basic needs list. The changing times are calling for attention to one more basic need, water, the elixir of life. It’s time to start thinking about water conservation and harvesting.

GRI, a renowned and globally accepted framework of sustainability reporting, has set indicators to establish sustainability. One of it (previously EC6 and now covered in supply chain disclosures) deals with local suppliers. Apparently, the local purchase from local suppliers makes a business more sustainable. This should be extended to water as well. Since no industry can function without water supply, water should be considered as a raw material. Water needed for business operations and livelihood of the workforce need to be treated as raw material for that business and there should be a conscious effort to use the local water resources wisely or create new resources locally to meet demand. It will also save the transportation cost of water.

A city cannot be self-reliant if the water need is not satisfied within. Careful planning of water resources, which is vital for any growth, has to be done. All industries need a fire hydrant reservoir and a fire-fighting system in place on the premises as per the Factories Act. Similarly, it should be incorporated in the planning of a city, town or village. Just imagine the chaos, if the water supply line from dams to a megacity like Mumbai gets disturbed by some unseen calamity for a week. Not only the people but the business will be hampered and there will be heavy monetary losses. It is always advisable from a business point of view to keep water reservoirs in proximity. Thus a city or a village can be termed Smart City only if it has the ability to meet the water needs for domestic and commercial use.

Water harvesting

In cities, water harvesting should be a part of all domestic and residential establishments. There are guidelines in town planning to keep reserved plots for playgrounds, hospitals and educational facilities. Similarly, priority should be given to water reservoirs too, whether they are natural or man-made. Natural water bodies should be enhanced to hold more water, and new artificial water bodies should be created wherever possible. Cities like Thane have a number of lakes, but apart from beautification, no efforts are made to enhance the storage capacity, purification and use. There are natural plants like the lotus that clean and disinfect water which can be grown to cut purification expenses. Also, the surface evaporation can be reduced by covering the surface of the lake with indigenous, non-aggressive plants.

Looking back in history, during guerrilla warfare, Shivaji’s forts under siege could keep fighting for years because of systematically conserved water inside the fort. In sea-forts like Alibaugh, Janjeera, Sindhudurga and Vijaydurga, there are reservoirs of potable water. More architectural research should be done on these to get more construction details. Even in caves like Ajanta, we can find water harvesting systems. Aurangabad was home to 250,000 people and their water need was met with the help of canals (Nahar E Ambari) that carried rainwater from the lake. It was a smart city with a sustainable water supply system.

In the US, lakes like Ontario and Erie have projects to save water and reservoirs are made to provide the needs for the next few years for unseen contingencies. We may not have the funds for such big projects. But keeping reserved lands for rainwater harvesting, recycling wastewater, segregation of stormwater and sewage water (sustainable urban drainage system, or SUDS, mimics natural drainage) will help make villages and under-developed towns more water sustainable in a cost effective way. Industries can play a vital role in making this happen through their CSR budget, which is 2 percent of the profit.