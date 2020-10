Last week, I came across a survey conducted by Pune’s Asha Care Trust, stating that 99 percent of the commercial sex workers in Budhwar Peth want to opt-out of the sex trade. They want to explore alternative livelihood options if given an opportunity. It further mentioned that in the lockdown, as the demand for sex work plummeted due to the fear of the contagion, 85 percent of the workers had taken loans and over 98 percent had borrowed money from pimps, brothel owners and managers.

Reading this article got me thinking about a few points—with no source of income, sex workers will now have to pay back their debts somehow and are vulnerable to further exploitation from money lenders, unless they move on to alternative livelihood to earn a living.

Most of these sex workers are in this trade not by choice—they have either been victims of trafficking, deception or coercion. They would have been initiated into this trade at a very young age. All their primary years would have been lost in the dens of sexual slavery and they don’t have any vocational skills to stand on their own feet. The pandemic just added to their misery. Society, in fact, all of us, are responsible for their plight. We didn’t do anything when they were forced, exploited day in and day out. At least now, in the time of extreme adversity, we cannot sit idle.

The situation of sex workers is similar across the country. They are experiencing a total loss of income, increased discrimination and harassment. While most of them have returned to their hometowns during the lockdown, the ones who cannot count on their families and have no homes to go to are still stuck in the dingy, congested rooms of the brothels. Thinking about the possible ways to free the ones trapped in forced prostitution, my mind raced back and forth and I could hear the words of psychologist Craig Haney— “People, in general, are resilient. Sometimes all they need is a catalyst—a catalyst to bring about the desired change leading them to resilience.”

Sex workers need a catalyst to drive change and provide them a platform to restart their lives. This is where philanthropy organisations can step in. The COVID-19 situation is more than just a health crisis and the philanthropists have realised this.

By investing in a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate sex workers into society, philanthropies can save these women from contracting the virus because if not, the sex workers would risk their lives and resume work. For instance, there were reports from red-light areas in GB Road, Delhi, where some sex workers have already started operations. Pushed to the brink of starvation and surmounting debts to pay back, sex workers in Delhi are reluctantly resuming work out of helplessness. Desperate for earning their daily bread and butter, sex workers are too powerless to control customers and protective measures can’t work in this case. In fact, how is it possible to practice social distancing during sex work?

Philanthropies and CSR organisations have contributed a lot to India’s COVID-19 fight and recovery plan. But why sex workers are neglected. Several NGOs are teaming up to help sex workers find alternative employment options that treat them with dignity and respect. Philanthropy organisations can play a pivotal role here. The non-profits will need the funding to formulate and execute education modules, vocational training and mentoring sessions for sex workers.

Resources are also needed to set up new entrepreneurship opportunities for them. Implementing the entire program of reintegration of sex workers back into the society will need intensive work in the coming years and the flexible funding would come in handy to keep the programs running. This is the time for real leadership. We need to see who will come forward to support these efforts.

Additionally, the corporate wing of the philanthropies can help leverage resources available with the NGOs and alleviate them by providing corporate networking access for the women to reskill, upskill and find quality job placements. Moreover, through their existing self-employment linkages, entrepreneurs can be established.

Rehabilitating sex workers is the need of the hour as sex worker-led organisations are reporting a lack of access to national social protection schemes and exclusion from emergency social protection measures being put in place for other workers. With the central government now allowing companies to use their philanthropy funds for preventing the spread of the virus, philanthropy leaders can up their game by channelising their finances to help sex workers opt out of the clutches of forced prostitution.

Such a move will enable several individuals to earn a dignified living and give them a second chance to dream of their new tomorrow.