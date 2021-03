Traditionally, global collaboration, partnerships and forums (between countries) focus mostly on economic cooperation and security matters. More recently, health aspects such as universal health coverage and anti-microbial resistance, have started getting some attention, yet, only in parallel session and side discussions. Therefore, when a major outcome of the Quad – The quadrilateral security dialogue -- a coalition of India, the US, Australia and Japan in its recent meeting proposed to collaborate to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines, it was a welcome move.

The decision becomes more relevant as the COVID-19 vaccine has faced challenges of vaccine nationalism, where a few rich countries have entirely focused on assuring supplies of the vaccines for their own population.

The advance purchase commitment signed by a few rich countries gives them access to more doses than needed for their entire population. Majority of low- and middle-income countries do not have any assured access to vaccines even for health workers.

These countries would be dependent on the World Health Organization (WHO); Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance's Covax facility. Until mid-March 2021, 10 countries administered three quarter of all vaccine doses administered. Nearly 70 countries across the world do not have access to any vaccine. Clearly, there is global inequity in access to COVID-19 vaccines.

India is the largest producer of vaccines by volume. A number of vaccine manufacturers in India have forged international collaboration for COVID-19 vaccines. This gives Indian vaccine manufacturers the advantage to produce millions of vaccine doses. When rich countries are largely inward looking, India's role has become highly relevant to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccines at an affordable cost for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Until now, India has done a remarkable job on increasing availability and access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Under 'Vaccine Maitri' it has played extraordinary role by supplying COVID-19 vaccines, either as donations or sale, to nearly 70 countries. This has brought some equity in vaccine availability and countering vaccine nationalism.

However, there is another powerful and important intervention the Indian government (along with the Government of South Africa), has started. In October 2020, the representatives of India and South Africa introduced a resolution in World Trade Organization (WTO), which has proposed that COVID-19 vaccines should be exempted from TRIPS, at least for one year. It proposes that intellectual property (IP) rights should be waived off and the vaccine technology should be freely available to all countries. The argument is doing so would scale up production in many other countries, thus, access and availability of COVID-19 would increase in LMICs. The argument is simple.

COVID-19 vaccines are public goods with positive externalities and while in the pandemic, no country is safe until all countries are safe. Therefore, the countries need to work in solidarity and sharing vaccine technology is one approach. However, this proposal has been opposed by rich countries, especially the US. Their arguments are that TRIPS waiver will discourage innovation and that the existing collaboration and production capacity for COVID-19 vaccines in countries such as India and China are already assuring access and waive off will not serve any purpose.

The potential of TRIPS waiver is very high. We know that exactly two decades ago, in Doha Summit of WTO, India and a few other countries fought for similar waiver for drugs against HIV/AIDS, another silent and still ongoing pandemic. Before the waiver, the Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) were exorbitantly expensive and unaffordable for most LMICs. By the time it was granted, 50 million people had already died, many of whom could have been saved. Needless to say, that TRIPS waiver drastically reduced the cost of HIV/AIDS drugs and the access to ART increased by leaps and bounds since then.

That is power of TRIPS waiver. Recognizing these challenges, WHO had already facilitated the C-TAP (COVID-19 Technology access Pool) with some initial funding. However, there is no technology being offered by member states. Understandably, India and South Africa proposal for COVID-19 vaccines TRIPS waiver has received WHO support. Newly appointed Director General of WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is mobilizing countries. However, the decision has to be taken by member states.

Quad proposal on partnership to increase vaccine production by 2022 would have been a good idea, had it not been a pandemic. The world is in mid of pandemic and to counter the virus, the more vaccines are needed now and here. It does not make practical sense to establish collaboration, which can increase supply more than a year later. Even the most pessimistic person and commentator would agree that the world could be out of pandemic by then or it would be in far better situation then it is today.

Therefore, the Quad proposal on vaccines, in the current form, could be a good business proposal and a sort of insurance for COVID-19 vaccine market in post pandemic world. 18 months from now, the demand for and role of vaccines is likely to be very different. Then, this proposal will benefit the USA (which will transfer technology and find a new market for its vaccine) and Australia (which will have opportunity to expand of its market for logistic and supply) and Japan (by creating takers for its concession loan).

Since India has been arguing for TRIPS waiver; therefore, by being partner in Quad proposal, its position to oppose the stand of another partner (USA), stands somehow weakened. Will India pursue the TRIPS waiver in WTO with same vigour and arguments (which it should) or not, is something which need to be carefully followed.

Moreover, what countries do to access COVID-19 vaccines is not about ongoing pandemic, but about how they would respond to future outbreaks and pandemics. The global leaders need to work on such mechanisms. The Quad proposal on COVID-19 vaccines is a good optics but to be meaningful, it should increase access to vaccines when needed. It should aim to ensure that access to vaccine is increased when and where they are needed, that is today and now.

Let's celebrate Quad proposal on vaccines between four countries but let’s make sure it does not dilute or weakens our commitment to ensure increased, fair, equitable and timely access to COVID19 vaccines, in every country of the world.