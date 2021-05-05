  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

COVID-19 vaccine shortage puts spanner on India’s adult immunisation programme

Updated : May 05, 2021 06:51:44 IST

The introduction of the third phase has also marred the vaccination of those over 45 years because of the shortage.
Only around 12 of the 36 states and Union territories had enough doses to roll out the third phase and that too in a limited way.
COVID-19 vaccine shortage puts spanner on India’s adult immunisation programme
Published : May 05, 2021 06:51 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report

Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement