On January 16, 2021, India joined the ranks of countries that have started vaccination efforts to control the novel coronavirus outbreak. Priority groups such as healthcare and frontline workers were among the first to receive one of two vaccines – Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

Tempting as it is to view the COVID-19 vaccine drive as a prelude to a mask-free life and a triumph for the country in providing not one but two vaccines for its populace, there are important details that merit a conversation.

The vaccines have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) “both having established safety and immunogenicity” (Press Information Bureau, Press briefing 12th Jan 2021). There is a lot to unpack in this simplified statement. EUA has been used by regulatory bodies in other countries but provisions for EUA in India’s drug regulations or how it will be implemented have not been detailed.

Additionally, Covaxin’ s approval has been attached with the words “clinical trial mode” – whether this means that participants should consider themselves as part of a clinical trial is not clear. The second issue of ‘established safety’ is true in the sense that no serious adverse events, such as permanent damage or any reactions requiring hospitalization have been associated with the vaccines.

However, with limited data available in the Indian population and short post-vaccination follow-up times, the information lacks granularity. Covishield has been developed by an Oxford University/AstraZeneca partnership and the version manufactured by AstraZeneca (AZ) has been approved in the United Kingdom based on interim analysis of Phase 3 clinical trials.

Simply put – the vaccine or a placebo was administered to thousands of volunteers including many in the UK (but not India) and the participants monitored for any vaccine-related adverse reactions and for COVID-19 in the following months. Based on its safety and the reduced number of COVID-19 cases in vaccine recipients, the UK regulatory authorities gave approval for the Oxford/AZ vaccine in December 2020.

Covaxin has been tested in the Indian population but so far in Phase 1 trials (that examined the safety of the vaccine) and Phase 2 trials (which evaluated vaccine efficacy in about 800 vaccinees). These results have not been reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal so far i.e., they are yet to be evaluated by the medical or scientific experts.

The outcome of the Phase 1 study has been made available as a non-peer reviewed pre-print (Ella et al, Dec 15th, medrxiv) and is a positive step towards transparency in clinical trial-dependent research. The Phase 3 trials for Covaxin are underway but the data are not publicly available till date.

To summarize, the measure of vaccine efficacy (how well a vaccine works in ideal, controlled conditions such as a clinical trial) has either not been completed in the Indian population (Covishield) or not in enough sample groups (Covaxin).

The arguments in favor of the expediated approval of the vaccines are based on the manufacturer’s experience with the components, other similar vaccines and an educated estimate of their safety. While this is plausible, the currently available information does not answer many questions such as does the vaccine offer protection for a long time, is there a correlate of protection (for example a minimum antibody titer), are there rare adverse events or long-term effects etc. There has been precedent in other countries for accelerated approval of a new vaccine but for diseases with exceptionally high mortality such as Ebola (50 percent mortality rate).

A COVID-19 vaccine, thus, might not warrant fast-tracking given the higher recovery rate, current case load in India and the option to reinvigorate lax precautionary measures among the ‘mask-fatigued’ public. The concern also remains whether seeking exceptions will encourage a pattern of bypassing regulatory rules that exist for a reason. Public confidence is another issue that needs to be considered – even the appearance of a rushed approval would only increase vaccine hesitancy. Vaccine development efforts have been impressively speedy worldwide.

However, bringing the vaccine(s) to the masses would benefit from following the old adage – make haste, slowly. How can this be achieved? Randomized clinical trials are a massive undertaking that are essential for testing novel vaccines in a safe, scientific and unbiased manner. To reduce the bench-to-bedside time for future candidate vaccines, efforts need to focus on making such an undertaking smoother. This would include funding human clinical trials, the government investing in dedicated vaccine evaluation centers to facilitate such trials, using the current experience to investigate areas for streamlining regulatory processes etc.

Well-funded, forward-looking vaccine research can be free from the pressures of unreasonable deadlines, unhealthy competition or administrative influence. The decision to introduce a new vaccine itself is not easy, has many nuances and the roles involved come bearing their own challenges. Dialogue, transparency and fact-based, non-partisan discussions are the way to move forward.