Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health issued revised home isolation guidelines. These guidelines are directed at patients and families seeking to isolate and monitor patients at home, as has long been the standard the world over. These guidelines are timely and acknowledge the need for home isolation and self-monitoring. Unfortunately, they also contain several recommendations which are at significant variance with the available evidence. In our view these recommendations need to be urgently revisited.

The continued endorsement of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine in the Guidelines is entirely inconsistent with the available evidence. The guidelines recommend 3-5 days of Ivermectin for patients with mild disease. Scientific evidence has repeatedly shown that Ivermectin is not useful for the treatment of COVID-19 at any stage of the disease. Even its manufacturer, Merck, has stated that there is no evidence of efficacy or safety for its use in COVID-19. Doctors in India have expressed concern that they are under pressure to prescribe these medicines. The guidelines advise the prophylactic use of Hydroxychloroquine for close contacts of the patient. This disregards the vast body of accumulated evidence that this drug neither prevents nor treats infection with COVID-19.

The guidelines advise steroids for patients with persistent symptoms like fever or cough. There is no evidence for the use of steroids in patients who do not need oxygen, whether or not other symptoms persist. The profligate use of steroids in a population with a high incidence of diabetes is very likely contributing to the mounting cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus, currently seen in alarming numbers of COVID-19 survivors in India.

The guidelines advocate the use of inhaled budesonide after five days of disease onset. This recommendation is based on evidence that inhaled budesonide reduces the time to recovery and the need for urgent medical care. The trial on the basis of which this recommendation has been made did not delay treatment by 5 days, as is being advised by the Guidelines.

The guidelines state that “In case of falling oxygen saturation or shortness of breath, the person should require hospital admission and seek immediate consultation of their treating physician/surveillance team.”

It is very clear that all patients with COVID-19 cannot be admitted to a hospital as the health system has already far exceeded capacity in many regions, and is at grave risk of doing so in others, if every such patient is sent to a hospital. Experiences not just in India but worldwide have clearly demonstrated the folly of sending all cases to hospitals, even in far better equipped healthcare systems.

This guideline needs to be clarified by continuing to recommend that patients seek the consultation of their medical team but deleting the reference to mandatory hospitalization. The Guideline should instead direct patients to a tiered triage system that guides patients to the appropriate level of care for their needs; this may or may not include a hospital admission.

Multiple charitable organisations have successfully delivered thousands of low-flow oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders to rural locations; thousands more are on their way. These machines allow for a non-hospital based strategy to be used both in in-home and near-home settings. Non-governmental organisations and proactive government officials have now started to build out a contextually intelligent strategy to ensure that the use of these machines is part of an ecosystem of home-monitoring supported by community health workers, strict monitoring and referral pathways, and supportive care centres capable of delivering timely and appropriate amounts of oxygen, and related treatments like steroids and proning. Keeping patients with mild and early moderate disease away from hospitals and promptly managing them with evidence-based protocols is key to reducing the untenable demand on secondary and tertiary tiers of care, and ensuring the well-being of patients.

We call upon the Ministry to urgently revise the Guidelines to embrace a scientific, evidence-based approach to managing COVID-19. It is our only hope to mitigate the current tragedy as much as possible at this juncture.

(This column has been jointly authored by Nachiket Mor, PhD, The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, Satchit Balsari, MD, MPH, Emergency Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Priya Sampathkumar, MD, Infectious Disease, Mayo Clinic and Amita Sudhir, MD, Emergency Medicine, University of Virginia School of Medicine)