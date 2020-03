With more than 3 lakh people testing positive globally to the COVID-19 virus, most companies including in India have asked for employees to work from home for the time being.

And while work from home has its merits -- think not having to wear formal clothes before hunkering down to work or undertaking arduous travel routines -- there are downsides too.

The biggest one: working from home comes with its own set of distractions.

Here then are some tips for staying focused while working from home.

Create an optimistic workspace

A positive workspace is very significant for working from home. Choose the corner of the house where you are less likely to be distracted. Avoid sitting on bed or sofas, which can otherwise make you feel drowsy.

An uncomfortable chair should also be avoided, which can become a source of backache. Having a proper work chair is important.

Ensure that you don't have anything lying around close to you that could be a source of distraction. For instance, your book of choice or a video game.

Be organised

Before starting work for the day, it’s vital to gather everything we may need like a good wi-fi connection, laptop/desktop, charger, some backups, mobile, notepads and pens.

Avoid people at home

One of the biggest challenges while working from home is the presence of people. To block distractions you could face from your near ones, choose to work out of a closed room if possible.

Remain connected

Not being physically present in office means teams may sometimes face a communication gap. During such times, it is important that you communicate clearly and ask for work if needed.

WFH is not time off

Working from home does not mean you can take frequent breaks or a nap during work hours. Taking a break for lunch or snacks is okay but follow the same work rigour as you would in office.