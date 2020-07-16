  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Auto

COVID-19 impact: Young India drives pre-owned car market with extra care

Updated : July 16, 2020 05:53 PM IST

As safe mobility becomes the core concern for young India, preowned cars are emerging as the preferred option due to the COVID-19 threat
Since COVID-19 continues to remain a potent threat, people are cautiously getting back to work while according utmost importance to personal safety.
COVID-19 impact: Young India drives pre-owned car market with extra care

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

Dubai hospital waives Rs 1.52 crore bill of Telangana worker treated for COVID-19

Dubai hospital waives Rs 1.52 crore bill of Telangana worker treated for COVID-19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement