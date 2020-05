Authored by: Kapil Makhija

The world is hit by COVID-19 pandemic, with no definite endpoint in sight. Business operations across the globe have been brought to a virtual standstill. Every company/industry, irrespective of its size, will have to relook at their operations strategy and come up with an effective business plan that will help them in cost optimization in the long run.

Most of the companies have been out of operation for over 60 days and employees are living with a fear of job loss or salary cuts. The loss of cash flow will impact business across sectors and consumers will have lower disposable income. Unfortunately, the businesses are not expected to bounce back from this slump instantly after quarantine mandates and movement restrictions are lifted.

The reality is that enterprises need efficient technology solutions that will help them achieve cost optimization thereby increasing profitability. However, cost optimization should not be confused with expense-line trimming and instead companies should look for solutions that can help them in achieving improved business performance. The crucial priority isn’t the costs you cut; it’s about deciding where to focus your resources to stimulate growth and differentiation. Therefore, increased digital transformation and adoption of SaaS solutions will help companies deliver targeted client solutions at a fraction of the cost.

Retail brands have been severely impacted by uncertainty in consumer sentiment. The retail brands will have to follow a holistic approach while making a business plan and explore different areas for cost optimisation while mitigating the adverse impact of COVID on business. On the same line, enclosed below are multiple practices and technology solutions that we foresee, will help retail brands improve business outcomes and improve efficiency and prepare better to function in a post COVID world.

1. Robust E-commerce Management: As companies prepare themselves for digital commerce and expand their operations to multiple online channels, it becomes a daunting task for companies to manage inventory, sales orders, deliveries, returns, etc. Thus, automation can help achieve the desired business efficiency by using solutions that can not only update a single source of inventory truth across online, offline channels but also help in seamlessly managing dispatches, returns, reconciliation, and many more such things to fully automate the e-commerce/ omnichannel operations. The solutions can also provide rich insights on sales, operational efficiency, stock at hand, etc. to help be better prepared in this uncertain environment. All of this can ensure that retailers can quickly scale up their e-commerce operations through automation without having to invest significantly in human capital, leading to an efficiently run business.

2. Phygital Working Model: The pandemic will lead to companies adopting a hybrid of physical and digital ways of being together and start a new era of ‘phygital’ workspaces. As remote working becomes reality, companies will start investing in processes and technology to ensure smooth business operations. Remote working can increase employee productivity by around 5 percent and increase employee retention by at least 12 percent leading to higher profitability. Many SaaS collaboration tools are seeing a huge spike in demand. Video conferencing software services and enterprise messaging and content sharing services have experienced unprecedented growth across the globe. While the software will ensure seamless communication, companies will also have to think about the human aspect. It will be important to restructure the processes for how communication happens, how socialization happens, and how coordination happens.

3. Efficient Warehouse Operations: Warehouse operations are the backbone of any business, and becomes all the more important in this uncertain environment. The fulfillment operations have to deal with not only uncertainties in the demand and supply, but also on ground challenges being faced due to disruption in logistics. Thus, automation can help a retail business be better prepared for such scenarios. Companies can adopt warehouse management solutions to streamline everyday operations in the warehouse. A well-defined WMS software boosts business revenues and fosters healthy business relationships with various stakeholders of the business, such as vendors, customers, investors, and the internal team through improved visibility in the entire value chain. The combination of inventory management and warehouse management will help in streamlining the supply chain, resulting in reduced business operation costs and increased customer satisfaction.

4. Enhanced Customer Service Experience: As brands gear up to restart their operations, it's important that companies offer a great customer experience. While so far, traditional call-centres were working as a piece of well-oiled machinery. Now, with social distancing and remote working becoming a way of life, brands will re-evaluate their customer service strategy, as it’s impossible for contact centres to operate at full capacity. With panic and uncertainty increasing rapidly among people, customer calls are at an all-time high. In order to meet the surge in consumer queries, companies can adopt AI-powered solutions like chatbots, cognitive routing, and smart search. Artificial Intelligence (AI) channels are of critical importance for customer service, it will serve customers instant on-demand service. AI can provide automated support, deliver a conversational experience, and can handle the same intents as human agents. They can both understand and satisfy individual customer needs. A study says that implementing virtual agents or chatbots can help businesses to save up to 30 percent.

5. Customer Focused Marketing: The lockdown has impacted the revenue stream to a great extent; Retailers will have to rethink marketing strategy while focusing on getting the customer back to the brand. In order to enable targeted marketing, companies can leverage cloud-based customer analytics solutions. It gathers first and third party data for multiple sources and manages it effectively to get a better understanding of every customer. It helps in getting a unified view of the customer by aggregating and analyzing their transaction, loyalty, and campaign data from conventional and digital channels. Marketers are able to understand customers’ behavior and can create ideal responses for every customer interaction, personalise, and target contextually to improve marketing substantially.

Companies and industries around the world are grappling with a massive impact on business due to COVID 19. During such critical times, adopting Saas solutions and technological advancements to the business becomes necessary for enterprises to ensure smooth operations and better business results.