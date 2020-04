As coronavirus continues to ravage nations around the world, the loss is not only in human life but also in the very fabric of existence, the fundamentals of food and health, of a livelihood. While Americans wait for the federal government’s stimulus package to get their lives restarted, many individuals and institutions are already lending a hand in trying to bring normalcy.

A group of Indian-American entrepreneurs brought together by Indiaspora, a DC-based community organization, donated $500,000 for food security in both India and the US in an initiative called ChaloGive for COVID-19 (www.chalogive.org). Within a week this figure has escalated to $800,000 and counting, with a goal of raising one million dollars. All funding will address the food emergency brought on by the pandemic.

MR Rangaswami, founder and chairman of the board of Indiaspora, recalls that the mandate was to do something immediately that was high impact and scalable, and which would help both America and India. He says, “The feeling was we made our wealth here and this is where we should take care of people – right now there are 22 million unemployed so it’s a big issue. But we also wanted to do something for the migrant workers in India who are really hurting at this time.”

The noted chef Floyd Cardoz who passed away from COVID-19 was a great humanitarian who had gone down to Louisiana during the Hurricane Katrina to cook for the people. This inspired Rangaswami and his team to think about the power of food for those who had lost their income during the pandemic.

Indeed, one of the most pressing and urgent challenges facing both the US and India right now is hunger, which was a deciding factor in Indiaspora’s new ChaloGive campaign.

The money is being allocated to two major organizations, Feeding America and Goonj in the United States and India, respectively. According to Feeding America, which is the nation’s largest hunger relief organization, more than 37 million people face food insecurity, with food banks struggling to meet a massive increase in need. In India, nearly 140 million migrant workers have been displaced and remain in dire need of food and other essentials.

Feeding America food bank

“This year, the COVID-19 crisis is driving more of our neighbors into food insecurity and putting a strain on food banks to provide more meals. Never has the charitable food system faced such tremendous challenge,” says Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. Two Indian-Americans are part of Feeding America – Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former US Surgeon-General is on the board of Feeding America, while Indra Nooyi serves on its Food Security Council.

Both Murthy and Nooyi are ambassadors of the ChaloGive campaign along with philanthropists Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, actor and social activist Nandita Das, Atul Satija, CEO of Give India, and Raj and Aradhana Asava, founders of HungerMithao.

Goonj is the India partner which is noted for its innovative work amongst vulnerable communities. It is headed by Anshu Gupta, a social entrepreneur who received the Magsaysay Award for transforming the culture of giving in India.

Goonj provides food rations to migrants

Rangaswami says, “What really attracted us to the Goonj model was their secret sauce - their logistics and supply chain which can transport the food from large metros to rural communities and villages.” Goonj will be providing ration kits for migrant workers and their families, consisting of 10 kilos of rice, oil, spices, soap and personal hygiene products, delivered to 14 states.

Sunil Wadhwani, one of the early pioneers of the IT industry, is the founder of the WISH Foundation and a donor to this initiative. He points out that many Indian-Americans have been affected by the pandemic as they are in the hospitality industry, both as entrepreneurs and workers. In this hard-hit industry, many people have lost their jobs.

Sunil Wadhwani at Philantrophy Summit

He says, “And when you look at India, the situation is even more challenging over there. As you know 90 percent of workers in India work in what's called the informal sector. There are over 100 million migrant workers in India, and virtually all of them have lost their jobs and they have very little in the way of savings.”

Anand Rajaraman is a major funder of the ChaloGive campaign. He founded rocketship.vc and is a co-founder of Junglee and brings his experience from the business world to the nonprofit world. He says, “As an entrepreneur you cannot hope to solve all the problems of the world or try to deal with all the challenges created by the COVID scenario. You have to pick on one and focus on that.”

Anand Rajaraman speaking, with MR Rangaswami of Indiaspora at extreme right.

Sejal Hathi, who is on the board of Indiaspora, is a resident physician working in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, where her team is battling the coronavirus crisis. As she says, “We may stand at the medical front lines of this pandemic, but a dire humanitarian crisis is unfolding at another front line, our country's food banks and soup kitchens, where unprecedented numbers of our most vulnerable patients are seeking help even as these centers face their own major shortages.

Dr. Sejal Hathi in conversation with Professor Sree Sreenivasan at an Indiaspora summit.

“Our individual health -- and our global resilience to this pandemic -- depends just as much on maintaining these communities' food security as it does on expanding our hospital capacity. That is the mandate of Indiaspora's ChaloGive campaign: ensuring as many people as possible have access to the nutrition they need to stay healthy, and safe, outside of the hospital.”

Wadhwani recognises that many people are doing their best to help, and Indiaspora is a vehicle to ensure that their money will reach where it is needed.

“So this is a time when all of us who have some measure of financial stability in our lives to step up and give help, whether it's in the US, whether it's in India. But my only thought is - now is the time for all of us to step up and do the best we can.”

Stressing on the immediacy of the crisis, he adds one final thought: “If not now, then when? If not us, then who?”

Lavina Melwani is a New York-based journalist who blogs at Lassi with Lavina.