These are unprecedented times for both employers and employees. And while COVID-19 threatens both, the challenge is to appreciate the constraints on both sides and do your bit, again on both sides. Will that be adequate? One doesn’t know yet. The micro, small and medium enterprises will be most vulnerable to even survive, forget ensure jobs. And in an interconnected world of economics, even larger firms will face a kind of a domino effect. Eventual job losses, it’s quality and quantity, could seem scary at its worst. In a country with poor social security, the thought is nightmarish. But could at least both sides just manage to buy time for each other so that we can ensure sustainability and survival?

Let me suggest some things that employers could try and do.

Drastically review your salary structure: While the manpower costs to total cost base may vary dramatically across sectors, by reducing salaries across the board, deferring increments, avoiding annual bonuses and reviewing policies that drive perks and privileges there is an opportunity to save cost. This budget can extend employment of as many for as long.

Build empathy & connect: Even as we may be more removed in physical distance, can we enhance our ability to listen to views and worries? Can we at least understand more and judge less? Can we make our teams feel they truly matter beyond a footnote in annual reports? This is a time to think of human relations, beyond Human Resource.

Upgrade the quality of leadership & culture at your workplace: This experience is a Black Swan. Many dimensions of old bureaucratic planning and control may not work. Newer role models of leadership and inspiration will be born. Build leaders who are comfortable with ambiguity, are more resilient, empathetic and beyond themselves. Let culture change to be more collaborative and silo-free. Rewire all your people practices to this new world.

Likewise, employees too must change their world view -- a shift from Rights to Duties.

Recognise the realities of the times: These are not usual times for your institutions. Be willing to shave off your salaries, live without increments or bonuses if you can keep your job. Don’t topple the boat over by being greedy now.

Build #OptimismQuotient: Prepare yourself psychologically and avoid nursing a victim syndrome. Stay resilient and hopeful. This is not the time to crib. Spread positive charge. It will build your brand better.

Stretch and create more impact and build your skill set: Every organisation will expect its people to stretch, be creative and more impactful than in normal times. Leverage the opportunity completely. It will add to your experience and perspective. Pick up newer skills, soft and hard. When good times return you will realise the value of the crisis in building your career.

Let the virus not keep the East and West apart. My hope and prayer is that newer mindsets and behaviours will emerge. And collectively, we will come out stronger with a shared destiny.

Prabir Jha, a leading HR strategist is the Founder & CEO of Prabir Jha People Advisory. A former civil servant, he has led the HR function at Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Motors and Reliance.