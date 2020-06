Written by: Divyam Agarwal and Saumay Bhasin

The judicial system, like other spheres of administration and economic life, is no exception to the COVID-19 pandemic. While courts across India gradually adapt to electronic hearings via video-conferencing, access to justice and scalability remain challenges that require redress. On average, fewer hearings are being held and fewer judges sitting in their respective courts to conduct hearings on matters of extreme urgency.

Extension of limitation periods

It is not surprising, then, that the Supreme Court seized the issue of its own motion, in In Re: Cognizance for Extension of Limitation, and ordered that the period of limitation for filing petitions, appeals, and all other proceedings be extended until further orders.

The Supreme Court also ordered that the periods of limitation prescribed under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“the Act”) would stand extended, with an extension of 15 days till after the lifting of lockdown, for proceedings where time for passing the award expires after March 15, 2020.

This raises the question of the necessity of such an order for arbitration, arguably one of the most efficient, timely, and technology-friendly forms of dispute resolution. The reasons for this are many. Indian arbitration is largely ad-hoc, without institutional support, and arbitrators generally are retired judges accustomed to formal court procedures. Physical arbitral hearings are the norm. There is apprehension about virtual hearings, and a sense of prevailing (albeit diminishing) systemic inertia, among arbitrators and parties grappling with challenges of continuing hearings in a post-COVID-19 reality.

These challenges can be met with relative ease. In our experience, arbitral hearings via electronic means, such as video-conferencing, can be run smoothly, effectively, and in a procedurally fair manner. Virtual hearings also achieve an important emerging need in these times: of physical distancing.

Merits of the arbitral process

A fundamental strength of arbitration is its efficiency. Unlike traditional Court hearings, strict timelines apply. The inherent stringency generally results in the conclusion of arbitral proceedings within 1-2 years. The efficiency of arbitration combines with its technological adaptability. Although in-person hearings (procedural, cross-examination, or arguments) are traditional, there is no bar to conducting hearings through electronic means such as video-conferencing. The Act allows parties to agree on the procedure to be followed by the arbitral tribunal in conducting proceedings, including the manner or venue of hearings.

Similar provisions apply in the UK and Singapore, where parties can agree on procedural matters, including when, where, and how any part of the proceedings must be held. These provisions are supported by institutional rules, which permit hearings via video, teleconference, or in-person (or a combination of all three).

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, prominent arbitral institutions such as ICC, SIAC, and LCIA, have issued guidance notes confirming they remain fully operational and offering guidance on mitigating the impact of the pandemic. Virtual hearings are encouraged at the international level, and as we note from our experience, are conducted smoothly and efficiently.

Closer to home, institutions like the DCIA and ICA have issued press releases confirming that proceedings may continue via video-conferencing. Recently, the Delhi High Court, in Rategain Travel Technologies Private Limited v. Ujjwal Suri, has recognised that arbitral proceedings under the Act can continue even via video-conferencing if considered feasible. While allowing an extension of time for completion of proceedings, the court acknowledged that hearings could be conducted and evidence recorded, via video-conferencing, if feasible. This should address doubts held by practitioners if any.

International experience suggests there is ample possibility for remote hearings. There is no reason why Indian parties and Tribunals should be unwilling to inculcate international best practices. As a starting point, and to obviate technical objections at the time of arbitral hearings, it may be advisable henceforth for parties to explicitly allow hearings using video-conferencing in arbitration agreements. Even otherwise, parties should explore the option to conduct virtual hearings in consultation with Tribunals.

The conversation should evolve to how, and not if/when, perceived shortcomings of remote hearings can be addressed. Our experience suggests that concerns commonly raised against remote hearings are somewhat exaggerated. For example, video-conference hearings can accommodate multiple participants simultaneously across locations and time zones; without travel, accommodation, or associated costs, while simultaneously achieving physical distancing.

There is an established speaking protocol for participants during hearings: the presiding arbitrator retains control of the virtual hearing, giving the floor to participants when they seek permission. It is possible to seamlessly broadcast documents. As for private consultations, most hearing platforms allow discussion through virtual break-out rooms. Concerns about transcription are also met through the use of live transcription services.

None of this is to suggest that in-person hearings are ineffective. We only emphasise that arbitration, as an alternative form of dispute resolution, is adaptable, technology-friendly, and well-suited for virtual hearings, at all stages. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the time is ripe for reforming arbitral practices through wider adoption of virtual hearings. At a minimum, such reform addresses physical/social distancing requirements, significantly reduces cost, and holds the potential for further increasing the appeal of arbitrations.