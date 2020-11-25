Economy
COVID-19 and climate change: The connected ‘C’s changing our lives
Updated : November 25, 2020 02:07 PM IST
Several governments are moving under the cover of COVID-19 to give the industry a break and weaken laws and regulations against pollution.
In Bogotá, Mayor Claudia Lopez opened 76 kms of new bike lanes to reduce crowding on public transport and help prevent the spread of coronavirus while simultaneously improving air quality and people’s health.
In the US, the Environmental protection Agency (EPA) is accelerating its radical relaxation of regulation as the pandemic proliferates.