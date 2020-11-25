COVID-19 and climate change: The connected ‘C’s changing our lives

Delhi has seen a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in last few days, while a lot of it can be attributed to overcrowding due to festival season and people taking lesser precautions, one must not forget that there is a deadly link between COVID-19 and air pollution.

Delhi’s air quality continues to be in the “very poor” category and every other day Delhiites wake up to thick haze and low visibility. According to a study by World Economic Forum, “ people living in high-pollution cities are more likely to have compromised respiratory, cardiac and other systems – and are therefore more vulnerable to COVID-19’s impacts”.

In China, a study by researchers by UCLA School of Public health indicated that patients with SARS were more than twice as likely to die from the disease if they came from areas of high pollution. A Harvard study found a link between fuel combustion from cars, refineries, and power plants—and the risk of death from COVID-19 in the US. The study suggests that countries with higher pollution levels “will be the ones that have higher numbers of hospitalizations, higher numbers of deaths and where many of the resources should be concentrated. In fact, research by the Guardian also suggested that a small rise or exposure to pollution can increase deaths due to COVID-19 by as much as 11 percent.

Professor Thomas Munzel from the Johannes Gutenberg University in Germany said “Polluted air causes damage to the inner lining of arteries, the endothelium, and leads to the narrowing and stiffening of the arteries. The COVID-19 virus also enters the body via the lungs, causing similar damage to blood vessels, and it is now considered to be an endothelial disease...if both long-term exposure to air pollution and infection with the COVID-19 virus come together then we have an additive adverse effect on health, particularly with respect to the heart and blood vessels, which leads to greater vulnerability and less resilience to COVID-19,” he said.

Several governments are moving under the cover of COVID-19 to give the industry a break and weaken laws and regulations against pollution. In the US, the Environmental protection Agency (EPA) is accelerating its radical relaxation of regulation as the pandemic proliferates. Some leaders are taking a different course, In Bogotá, Colombia's capital city, facing the troika of poor air quality, seasonal respiratory illnesses and the pandemic, Mayor Claudia Lopez opened 76 kms of new bike lanes to reduce crowding on public transport and help prevent the spread of coronavirus while simultaneously improving air quality and people’s health.