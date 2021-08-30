Covered bonds to gain more acceptance with increased stakeholder awareness

Covered bonds, a new form of debt financing in the domestic market, are gradually gaining acceptance and may become a preferred source of alternative funding going forward.

Well accepted in Europe and growing in popularity in some Asian countries like Singapore and Japan, covered bonds are structured debt products/securities that are issued by a bank or a financial institution to investors and are covered/backed by a pool of assets.

The issuers of covered bonds are able to mitigate the risks for the investors by providing an exclusive cover pool of assets assigned to a trust. For the investors, the bond provides a “dual recourse” benefit implying – in case of failure to meet repayment obligation by the issuer, the same will be met by a pool of assets that have been assigned to the trust. More so, during exceptional times like the current pandemic when collections suffer, the protection available to an investor of a covered bond is higher as opposed to the conventional securitisation of the pool of assets.

The advantage that the issuers of covered bonds can derive is that it helps them to improve their credit rating to higher double A or triple A rating categories which in turn would mean lower coupon rates on such issuances. Typically, bond issuers have gained from lower coupon rates, the reduction was seen so far in the range of 0.5 percent to 1.25 percent. That said, the coupon rates are still higher than the benchmark yield for the enhanced rating category given the new nature of the product and limited market size. Gradually, as the volumes and market depth for covered bonds increase through better stakeholder awareness and wider investor participation, premiums are likely to decline.

Coming to the trends, covered bond issuances amounted to Rs 400 crore in FY2020 and increased sharply to Rs 2,220 crore in FY2021, having witnessed improved acceptance in the second half, H2 of the fiscal. These bonds have been issued by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The number of issuers for such bonds has also seen an increase each year i.e. nine issuers in FY2021, two in FY2020 and one in FY2019 (the first).

About 75 percent of the issuances have been done by companies having single category A rating. The market is still in nascent stage and has a good scope to expand in coming years. The momentum has continued in the current year with issuances of about Rs 750 crore done in Q1 FY2022 (Apr-Jun) distributed across eight different issuers.

So what more is needed for the covered bonds market segment to grow?

Deepening market penetration by bringing in more categories of investors is necessary. More awareness about covered bonds among other categories of investors like mutual funds and insurance companies – with the capacity to participate in large-size issuances – will be critical for the growth of the covered bonds market.

Hitherto, almost two-thirds of the issuances which have been in the form of market-linked debentures, have seen participation only from high net worth individuals (HNIs) and family wealth offices. In the issuances so far, covered bonds backed by a security pool of gold loans and vehicle loans have found favour with investors as underlying loans are secured in nature thereby reducing the probability of losses. The covered bonds market could also receive an impetus in the event that the regulators come out with specific guidelines supporting such structures as seen in multiple countries that have a buoyant market.

In the event that the covered bonds market grows significantly such that these issuances form a meaningful share of the total borrowings, issuers will have to ensure that they service their debt obligations in a timely manner and maintain adequate security cover as well. If the entity fails to meet its debt obligations or is unable to maintain the security cover then the cash flows from the cover pool would be utilised to meet pay-outs to the bondholders.

While this may not immediately constitute a credit challenge, it would lead to a step-up coupon rate for the issuer which in some instances could be as high as 5-6 percent above normal and would negatively impact the financial profile of the entity.

As a cushion against failure, the eligibility criteria stipulated in the covered bond structure is kept usually tighter than the normal borrowing norm. In most issuances, it has been observed that there are upper limits on delinquent contracts forming a part of the pool (say, if 30+dpd contracts form more than 5 percent of the cover pool), and then those contracts will have to be replaced. There is no meaningful rating history for such issuances in the domestic market to gauge their performance given the limited track record so far.

