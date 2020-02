On February 14, 1990, the Voyager 1 spacecraft as it was passing Neptune, turned its camera for one last time towards the Earth, the planet of its origin, and snapped a shot. Unlike the Earthrise that had been captured by Apollo, astronauts showing the Earth in glory and beauty, the snap by Voyager was anything but grand. Titled as the "pale blue dot," the picture showed how almost inconsequential is our existence in this vast cosmos -- how fragile and how vulnerable we are. And yes, how fortunate too, in the 4 billion miles between the Earth and the Voyager, there was no other planet where life existed.

The pale-blue dot was a poignant reminder of how humanity was essentially one, despite all its differences of caste, creed, and nationalities, how we were just pale-blue dotters, and not much more.

And exactly three decades later, humanity is facing a global-crisis in terms of an outbreak of influenza virus, and our collective response is anything but a unified one.

Let's start with the facts first, the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, has infected over 64,000 people and killed over 1400. A vast majority of those infected and dead are from mainland China, the country where the virus emerged. The infections have taken a pandemic scale, and every day the numbers are spiking. In fact, by the time you read this piece, the numbers would have changed for the worse.

The impacts of the current outbreak are there for all to see. There's anxiety bordering on panic everywhere. Flights have been cancelled to China, travellers from the country are being quarantined. Passengers of three cruise ships with thousands of passengers are stranded, as there is no country allowing them to disembark. The case with the Diamond Princess cruise is especially sad, where some 3500 passengers and crews are stranded outside the port of Yokohama, Japan.

At the start, only a few of the passengers had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 infection leading to a forced quarantine by the Japanese authorities. In a matter of fortnight, the number of infected people on-board has increased dramatically, over 200 infected on-board. This has freaked out the passengers that are forced to stay on-board; many of them have been pleading and beseeching authorities to let them off while they are still healthy and unaffected.

In the name of greater good

China is under tremendous pressure to deal with the outbreak. For a country aspiring to be a global power, its inability to deal with the viral epidemic is not merely a loss-of-face globally but also internally. China has so-far painted itself in a picture of grandeur, a country of great resource whose time had come. From the Belt-road initiative across Asia to ports in Srilanka, from railways in Tanzania to launch a communication satellite for Bolivia, China has aspirations, nothing less of a global empire. Not wanting to disturb the apple-cart, Chinese officials downplayed the impact of COVID-19, when the first case was reported on December 1, 2019. Rather than dealing with the medical evidence, the authorities seemed more agile in curbing the news about the instance. Take the case of Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist from Wuhan Central Hospital, who was one of the first to talk about the similarities between the new Coronavirus strain and SARS. The authorities acted quickly, not by examining the linkage, but giving a stern warning to Wenliang for "spreading rumours."

It took almost a month for China to apprise the World Health Organisation about the new Coronavirus, it was done on December 31, 2019. But by then, the things had gone out of hand.

To control the spread, China has imposed unprecedented restrictions on travel, forcing cities in quarantines -- affecting over 170 million people. That's more than the population of Bangladesh, which happens to be the 8th most populous country on our planet.

A divided planet

Never before have such many people forced to live under isolation. Indeed, back in 2014, at the height of the Ebola outbreak in Africa, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone had imposed a mass quarantine in the vast forest areas. Still, these were sparsely populated, unlike Wuhan or the Hubei province in China. While quarantine is supposedly the best option, its efficacy has not been honestly assessed, especially in this case of COVID-19, when the virus has spread far and wide.

While the origin and the outbreak of the virus are in China, any person living in any part of the planet is at risk. Take the case of British national Steve Walsh, who is dubbed as the "super-spreader" for having infected numerous people, after contracting the virus in Singapore and then travelling to a French ski chalet. By the sheer manner in which our world is interconnected, it's almost impossible to deal with the outbreak in primitive ways. The only nation that seems safe from the outbreak at the moment is the hermit nation of North Korea, and we will never honestly know.

Rather than uniting for a response, the global community has behaved in a very sectarian way. The first response by the different countries was to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan. Japan, India, the United States, France, Australia, Sri Lanka, Germany, and Thailand were among the first to send in the charters to evacuate. Second, came the isolation, the closing of borders, the imposing of restrictions on travel, and then the mandatory quarantines. This was somewhat similar to the reaction to the Ebola outbreak in 2014, or SARS in 2003.

These measures have only instilled panic and fear and in the lay populace stoking racism and xenophobia. Take the case of a French newspaper, Le Courier Picard, that carried a headline, "yellow alert," and "yellow peril" in its coverage of the virus outbreak. The Yellow is associated with the pale-color of South Asians, especially Chinese. There are numerous videos on YouTube, where you have people misbehaving with Asian-looking individuals. News reports talk of even Uber drivers are refusing to ferry ''Chinese-named'' customers for fear of contracting the disease. And then there are the bizarre and fakes pieces floating on the social media, right from belaboring noodles to stop-buying Chinese goods.

Rather than getting united and dealing with this on a global scale, we are dealing in a fissured manner. Right now, China needs support in terms of food supplies, medications, masks, doctors, but that is not what we are hearing. Indeed, the Chinese administration is haughty and controls with an iron-hand, for it to admit that needs help would be akin to admitting defeat.

Yet, the least we can do is to stand in support of the Chinese. We need to remember when a fire rages, it does not matter whose house it started from, your home is in danger of the fire is not brought in control. This virulent strain of Coronavirus needs to be confronted with bravery and unity. On a global scale, not with a national or regional purview.

In the end, we need to remember; we are not white, brown, or even yellow, people, we are just a bunch of pale-blue dotter living on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam. That's how the Voyager-1 had captured us and that's how we forever will be.

Shashwat DC is Founder Editor at Sustainabilityzero.com. With deep interest in history, and mythology, he is also a passionate champion of the environment & bio-diversity. Using his keyboard, he highlights issues related to sustainability, ESG, CSR, and sustainable development.