Tuesday’s historic move to put the country in lockdown could be the greatest gamble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made to date. It will either go down as the biggest masterstroke or the biggest blunder as per the implementation.

While the lockdown seemed to be inevitable to contain the spread of the virus, the problem that didn’t seem to be addressed is the other infection India is facing, a financial infection.

In order to contain this virus, we also need to protect our economies. The US realised this and joined countries like the UK, Germany, and Denmark in freezing their economies; and announced a $6 trillion stimulus to prevent a great depression like era. To put things in perspective, the US is investing 31 percent of its GDP to deal with its financial infection. The package would include $4 trillion in lending power for the Federal Reserve as well as a $2 trillion aid package for its citizens, small businesses, and large employers need to survive. I still believe this will be increased in the coming weeks.

While Democrats and Republicans both argued on the structure of the package, the numbers kept increasing. Massive layoffs in travel, hospitality, restaurants are happening and will be further exemplified on Thursday’s jobless claims report with an expected increase of several million from the prior week. I think they quickly realised that. When the entire house is burning, why keep arguing what hose to use?

If the 2008 financial crisis was a heart attack, the Coronavirus crash could become a full body seizure.

Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a $22.5 billion stimulus package. But, this is going to have very little effect on the economy over the next 90 days. It missed how it will address any stimulus for affected industries, support salaries/middle class families, and how it will provide liquidity into its markets. If India still has the appetite and wherewithal to be a $5-trillion economy, more capital measures need to be put in place immediately to provide a runway to its businesses and citizens. To match the US, India will need to come up with a minimum $800 billion stimulus package.

Immediate access to capital for small businesses to stay in business.

Give all citizens immediate capital as other governments have proposed.

Provide liquidity to its financial markets

Current red tape based on what’s been proposed, will be considered, too little, too late.

Take a page from Germany's playbook and completely nationalize some stricken businesses.

The US has already lowered its fed rate to 0. (It's the world reserve currency, the dollar is strong, and this will still likely head to negative rates by Q2). Germany just announced a $813 billion emergency bailout (their interest rate is already negative)

Countries with low interest rates are able to make these drastic decisions. India has to take a delicate balance into account: how low can the Reserve Bank lower its 5.15 percent borrowing rate, while taking into account how it will affect its currency, growth, and inflation in the coming years. If India doesn't do this, it could expect a drastic contraction to its economy that could take many decades to overcome.

At a time when uncertainty may have created fear, the government needs to step up its effort to provide the kind of leadership that now instills hope. But, this is where PM Modi can take this opportunity to do so. India must adopt similar monetary policies as its peers. It cannot simply rely on its fiscal policy to do the work.

My final thoughts to all of India’s leaders.

The future is in your hands. What you do now will be remembered for generations to come.