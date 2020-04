Ramanand Sagar's iconic Ramayana is back and how. The mythological epic, depicting the life of Lord Rama, which is being telecast for the second time, has already become the most watched TV serial by hitting an all-time high viewership on March 29. Many of us are watching it for the second time though let’s admit, very few of us have seriously applied the lessons taught in Ramayana in our daily life. But it’s never too late to adapt to good change, right? So, let’s make the most of this lockdown and learn and remember some of the best lessons Ramayana teaches us. Here are a few:

First things first. All that we, as we go through immense hardship during this lockdown caused by the deadly coronavirus, need is positivity. Hence, let’s remind ourselves that victory of good over evil is certain. Ravana, despite having everything – strength, wealth and Lord Shiva’s blessings – had to die because of his ill intentions. Ramayana also gives a very important message of ‘unity in diversity’ – people from all walks of life and even animals were in Lord Rama’s army that supported him while he headed towards Lanka – and it is this unity that helped him finish his mission successfully. Another important lesson that Ramayana taught us was value relationships more than anything. Whether it was Rama discharging his responsibilities as a son, husband, brother and a king or Bharat turning down the throne for his elder brother or Laxman living in exile to be a support for his brother, the message was clear. Lord Rama, as we have seen in Ramayana, is an epitome of love and kindness. Even in the worst times of his life, he was calm and compassionate and wore a smile. Ramayana teaches us that the secret to lead a happy and peaceful life is love and kindness. Faith is powerful. Indeed it is. Ramayana teaches us that one does not need understanding of rituals and mantras to worship god. Faith is all we need. In one of the episodes, a devotee of Lord Rama, Shabri, finds her god at her doorstep simply because she was selfless and a very firm devotee of him. Ramayana also teaches us the importance of good company and that being with just one bad person can cause massive damage to us at times. Dashrath’s third wife Kaikayi loved Rama more than her own son, however, she did get influenced by Manthara’s ill intentions and asked Rama to leave Ayodhya for 14 years. One more important lesson to learn is: do not reveal your secrets, especially weaknesses, to others. The biggest example of this would be Ravana revealing the secret of his death to his brother Vibhishan, who later becomes the cause of his death by telling Rama the very secret. Ramayana teaches us to not underestimate a person based on his appearance. There were many episodes in which Hanuman was underestimated by many but he was at the forefront of the battle against Ravana. Be it setting the entire Lanka on fire or carrying a whole mountain to bring Sanjeevani Booti, Hanuman’s strength was unmatched.