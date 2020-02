It has been almost two months since first reports of the deadly Covid-19 virus came out of Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province. The world continues to remain at sea in tackling this catastrophic health emergency. The majority of the Western countries have suspended their flight operations to and from China. In the meanwhile, a few nations have reported cases related to the coronavirus. While most sectors are feeling the heat of this shutdown, the higher education sector faces its biggest challenge. China, after all, is the largest contributor to the number of international students studying in Western universities. This article outlines the impact of this infection and possible actions to be taken by stakeholders involved:

Enrollment Crisis : Unlike the SARS outbreak of 2003, coronavirus made its presence felt right at the peak of admissions season. Most universities are already accommodating a drop in enrollment numbers for the upcoming academic year. While the travel ban continues, there could be cases of enrolled students not making it in time for their classes. Universities will have to be agile in handling such cases. The majority of the Western world benefits from incoming international students, each spending thousands of dollars during their study years. The disruptions in question extend beyond tuition fees. In fact, tourism, consumer spending, housing, visa fees and social security will take a hit. The bigger question to be tackled not only by universities but also by the Western governments in these trying times is – How do they offset this bump worth billions of dollars?

Reassuring Students : Universities have been quick in gauging the helplessness of students. University student offices are working overtime to not only reassure Chinese students but also stomp any ill-mannered attempts bordering on racism. The Dean’s offices are keeping a keen eye on regions where their students are currently studying on exchange or interning. Sensitising students on campus with the health and safety protocols is a key task. Even though universities are unable to help their students based in China, some are working through their alumni network to provide any and every assistance to their students. Recently, EDHEC’s Alumni Association through its country manager in Shanghai ran a donation drive. The proceeds collected from the EDHEC staff and alumni shall facilitate buying emergency supplies for hospitals in Wuhan.

Online Courses : While technology has made life simpler, shifting to the online world overnight for one’s full-time studies is not practical. The online medium could be helpful for theoretical lessons, but one cannot imagine learning something like medicine or management online. Moreover, designing online courses is a strenuous task for professors and requires time. Finally, the whole purpose of online courses was to benefit the ‘learned’ to upskill or revise their knowledge on specific topics, at a time of their choice. The full-time students affected by the coronavirus outbreak are yet to reach this ‘learned’ level.

Student Welfare : No doubt, universities are facing an unprecedented situation. It is about time universities worked with their corporate partners and the government to ease up visa rules for existing students and ensure employment opportunities for fresh graduates. This will help such students who are unable to return to their homes but are staring at an impending expiry of visa. An extended academic support, special helplines, clear information on fee refunds/deferrals, etc. will go a long way in calming their nerves.