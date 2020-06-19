Towards a future-ready resilient healthcare system in India

Written by: Sharad Tyagi

The COVID experience so far has thrown up a significant understanding of the opportunities that exist in progressing as a nation, for the health and wellbeing of our citizens. The focus areas that emerge include: expand healthcare Infrastructure & capability, improve access and healthcare financing, and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration.

According to Economic Survey 2020, India’s public financing for health is at 1.6 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). While the Centre is committed to raising this figure to 2.5 percent by 2025 as envisaged in the National Health Policy 2017, it is estimated that the states, too, need to ramp up healthcare spending to at least 8 percent of their budgets. Ayushman Bharat has been a breakthrough innovation in universal healthcare in India but more needs to be done.

We need Ayushman Bharat 2.0 and 3.0 which will expand the depth and width of healthcare financing and insurance and bring outcome linked payments for payers that will create innovative solutions—like community risk pooling, EMI mechanisms etc. Not only will this bring quality healthcare, but it will also allow for innovative healthcare solutions and products to be brought to the homes of all Indians on a sustainable basis for IPD and OPD patients as well.

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to help revive the economy and make India self-reliant in the wake of the economic carnage caused by COVID-19. Following suit were a number of announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Healthcare featured as part of the announcements and it was announced that health expenditure will be increased and investments at the grassroots level will be ramped up for health and wellness centres.

The much-needed emphasis of increased investments and ramp-up of health and wellness centres will play a crucial role in disease management and preventive care while ensuring improved healthcare access to all. Likewise, investments in data and technology and in research and innovation will serve as catalysts towards creating a resilient healthcare system.

Technology constitutes an important part of the reform agenda. Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is a multidisciplinary process that summarises information about the medical, social, economic and ethical issues related to the use of health technology in a systematic, transparent, unbiased, robust manner. Technologies such as telemedicine should get a boost in the current and post-COVID environment.

The power of innovation cannot be undermined. Today, more than ever, the entire world is looking at the science-based pharmaceutical industry for a solution. According to the Global Innovation Index 2019, India is the 52nd most innovative country in the world. India has the capability, capacity, and the talent pool required to become a powerhouse of innovation. The key areas that we need to focus are: building an enabling infrastructure; supporting, recognising and rewarding high-risk innovation, strengthening government, industry & academia partnership and making available opportunities for investors to fund such innovations. And all this can flourish only in an enabling and favourable policy environment.

COVID-19 has become our biggest teacher. And collaboration has emerged as our biggest learning. It has worked globally: Scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers have come together as part of an international collaboration, coordinated by the WHO, to help speed the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19. Several biopharmaceutical companies are researching vaccine candidates for the prevention of COVID-19 and collaborating in the sharing of existing technologies that can be leveraged to allow a rapid upscale of production once a vaccine candidate is identified. Globally, at least 20 biopharmaceutical companies are involved in COVID-19 focused R&D efforts in partnership with: 11 global academic institutions; 9 biotech companies and 3 other biopharmaceutical companies.

Our second biggest learning from the COVID-19 has also been the need to be geared to face future health emergencies. It begins with augmenting the current healthcare system in the country. To quote Mahatma Gandhi, Father of our Nation, “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.” A strong foundation for a self-reliant and healthy India lies on: Make in India, Innovate in India and Collaborate in India.