The raft of announcements from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday are good first steps, but some giant steps are still needed.

It made sense to first take the emergency steps: to tell banks and borrowers that non-payment of dues for the next three months won’t lead to the borrowers being classified as NPAs. It was concomitantly necessary to give banks more liquidity . Since banks won’t earn from their loans for the next three months, they would need money to meet their obligations. Hence the CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut of 1 percent, and the additional borrowing allowed under marginal standing facility (MSF). Together this will give banks liquidity Rs 2.74 lakh crore. All this is emergency balancing of books.

Yes, the rate cut, the pushing back of the capital conservation buffer and the long-term repos (LTROs) give more cash to the banks to lend. But that is still minor compared to the enormity of the lockdown. Let’s understand that practically, no company has made money in March or will make money in April. They will still have to pay rent, interest and above all salaries.

The RBI has excused interest on loans, but there are 18 lakh crore of outstanding bonds and debentures, where MCA, SEBI and RBI need to take a call and allow a holding back of interest. Simultaneously, rating agencies need to be told that a force majeur applies and no loan can be downgraded for the next three months.

But even this only helps with NOT paying one due. How about surviving? Paying salaries, maintaining factories in running condition? Paying vendors (companies like L&T or Tata Steel or Tata Motors have about 20,000 vendors each).

One big step the governments -- centre and states -- need to take is to clear all pending payments. Yes, there is a huge shortfall in taxes. So what? This is the time to take overdrafts from RBI. For the next two months , or till the virus is spreading, all ways and means advances (WMA) limits of centre and states must be suspended. Both sets of government must be allowed to clear all, literally ALL their bills to private sector. That Will bring a whole lot of cash to the empty coffers of companies and lubricate the economy. Yes, fiscal deficit may rise form the current, say 7 percent of GDP( states & centre) to may be 8 percent or even 9 percent. That’s Rs 2-4 lakh crore paid out at least, If any state has the bandwidth to spend more to reach medical supplies, provide wages for stranded migrants, arrange relief camps for them, let them draw from their RBI accounts.

In monetary economics terms, this would be money creation by the RBI. Unbridled money creation is normally a source of worry because it creates inflation. But in a situation where there is no economic activity ( i.e velocity of money is zero) this ought not to be a worry.

As Kenneth Rogoff says, we invent terms like fiscal deficit limits, CRR limits, WMA limits, NPA limits so that we have buffers for a rainy day. The rainy day is here. The world is staring at its worst recession in a 100 years, he says. This is not a time for limits. This is the time for limitless thinking to avert a huge humanitarian disaster and keep a modicum of economic activity going. This payment by the government may still see us through only one quarter. We are all hoping the disease will ebb by then. But even if the disease peaks in April and tapers in May, companies will still be running thin or nil coffers. The RBI will hereon need to allow, indeed empower and goad banks to lend more. Yes, it has said that banks may reassess working capital needs. It could go further: it can allow that banks take 1:1 security, instead of 2:1 that they now demand. Indeed it must already plan to allow all borrowers a one-time restructuring of their loans any time before January 2021.

It is only if the top 500 companies are kept well hydrated with liquidity that they will pay their vendors and a bunch of MSMEs and SMEs get their payments.

The banking system is broken and the events of the last 5 years have left bankers a scared and scarred lot. The government and the RBI have to guarantee the bankers that any decision taken in the next 6 months, in good faith, won’t be questioned.

Officials in state governments and in banks need to feel empowered and RBI needs to honour the bills of the former without overdraft limits and stand by the latter when they advance loans on the basis of past performance or GST trails or any reasonable data.

The initial first aid has been provided. Now is the time for the big moves. Time is not to think of which limits to relax, but how to empower and lead. This is a war. May be deadlier. Factories actually hum with more vigour in a war. This is far worse.

Denmark government has offered to pay all its employees 75 percent of their wages during the lockdown, which takes their deficit to 13 percent. This much may be beyond us, but it is a template for the scale in which we need to plan.