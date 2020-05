The last eight weeks have been extraordinary. In our living memory, there has never been a virus outbreak that has paralyzed human activities across the globe. While the world leaders are working round the clock to reduce the COVID-19 impact on economies and human life, it is now clear that we are heading to a recession.

Even Indian GDP is likely to slip in 2020, as per the IMF. In such a scenario, NRIs are advised to take the following actions:

Review your debt portfolio

Franklin Templeton India recently stunned entire financial community by announcing a shutdown of their 6 debt schemes. It is important for all NRIs to review their debt portfolios. If you have any investment in debt mutual funds, start reviewing the fund type, portfolio holdings, credit ratings of the securities, average yields, and assets under management (AUM). In the current scenario, it is recommended to stay away from any debt funds with securities rated below AAA.

You should also transfer your debt holdings from risky funds to Overnight funds or Liquid Funds with the large fund houses that are conservative and chooses safety over returns. NRI investors having a long-term horizon can also invest in 7.75 percent Savings (Taxable) Bonds. Note that only Resident Indians are allowed to invest in these securities, hence NRIs should invest in these securities through their family members in India.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed NRIs to invest in specified Government Securities through a separate channel called Fully Accessible Route. While the average yields on these securities is around 5-6 percent, conservative NRI investors can invest in G-securities for highest safety.

For the NRI investors looking to invest in Fixed Deposits, make sure that you don’t place all your Fixed Deposits with the smaller banks, co-operative banks or NBFCs. In the near-term, these institutions might face some issues, hence it better to exercise caution and invest in FDs with larger banks.

Also, since the interest rates are low on account of rate cuts, it is better not to invest in Fixed Deposits with a maturity of more than 3 years.

Invest in equities in a staggered manner

With the Sensex and Nifty down by more than 30 percent, NRIs can start with gradual and incremental investments into Indian equities. You can either allocate fresh money to equities or shift some money from debt to equities in a staggered manner provided you don’t need this money for the next 3 years.

If you have existing equity investments, do review your portfolio holdings and book losses (if any) on the fundamentally weak companies. Instead, you can invest in quality large-cap companies with a strong balance sheet, robust business models and good corporate governance. It is advisable not to have more than 10 percent of your equity investments in a particular company. Also, do not go overboard in a particular sector, rather have sector diversification to reduce portfolio volatility.

If you have any investment in equity mutual funds, start reviewing the scheme type, portfolio holdings, and assets under management (AUM). If your fund has exposure to fundamentally weak companies or fund has more than 10 percent exposure in a single company, don’t shy away from exiting such schemes.

Diversification is important

NRIs should also consider geographic diversification to take advantage of varying factors such as the growth rate, inflation rate, currency value, interest rates and the availability of natural resources across different countries. Geographic diversification can help you reduce the risks from a particular market and optimize your overall returns. NRIs can invest in direct equities, mutual funds, bonds, real estate and / or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in different countries. However, do consider the income tax implications on your global investments so as to ensure your portfolio gets optimal post-tax returns.

Home loan refinancing

Recently, SBI has announced a rate cut and the existing rate for SBI home loan is in the range of 7.2 percent to 7.6 percent. HDFC also has cut its mortgage lending rate by 15 basis points. NRIs paying higher interest on home loans can consider refinancing their home loan to reduce your monthly EMI burden and increase your interest cost savings. You can also opt for fixed rates on new loans to lock-in lower rates for the entire term. Note that there might be some pre-closure charges and processing fees and valuation fees on the new loan. The new bank/lender would treat your request for a home loan as fresh and hence, you will have to go through all procedures again.

Review your insurances cover

A policy of life insurance is the cheapest and safest mode of making a certain provision for one’s family. Having a life insurance plan is important, but equally important is having adequate insurance cover. While NRIs can take term cover from their country of residence, it is strongly recommended that NRIs should also buy life insurance plan in India to secure their families in

India and ensure easier claim collection for their families in India.

Further, make sure you have adequate health insurance cover for yourself and your family in your country of residence. If you plan to return to India in next 2-3 years, buy a health insurance plan in India to avoid waiting period for your pre-existing illnesses.

Real estate investment

For the NRIs who are wanting to invest in Indian real estate now should invest only in completed projects. Buying the under-construction units should be deferred for now as there might be significant delays. Since it is now confirmed that India will have a slowdown this year, rental markets is also expected to struggle under the current uncertain scenario. NRIs should be prepared for stagnant or slide in rentals this financial year.

Plan your estate structure

Gold investments

Gold is like an insurance cover for your portfolio. Gold often tends to do well in times of trouble. But do not go overboard in your gold investment, rather have gold as maximum 10 percent of your overall portfolio holding. NRIs who do not have any existing investment in gold, should consider having gold in the portfolio whenever gold prices fall. Instead of investing in physical gold, consider investing in Gold ETFs having good trade volumes. If you have family members in India, you can invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds through them as NRIs are not allowed to invest in Indian Sovereign Gold Bonds as per the present laws.

TDS exemption certificate/DTAA provisions

You can save unnecessary deductions and reduce the hassles of claiming the tax refunds through TDS exemption/Lower TDS Certificates in India. You should also check tax treaties between India and your country of residence and take the benefit of it by submitting Form 10F and Tax Residency Certificates to your tax deductor. After all, a penny saved is a penny earned.