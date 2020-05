Multilateral institutions have assessed that the COVID-19 global pandemic will leave the world economy worse off than the 2008-09 global financial crisis. Its impact may be worst since the 1929 Great Depression. While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the global GDP to contract by -3 percent in 2020, the Indian economy is projected to show a positive growth at 1.9 percent in FY21.

The COVID-19 economic crisis is different from the 2008-09 global crisis. While the 2008-09 crisis was mainly a financial crisis leading to a worldwide collapse of demand, the current crisis is a combination of supply-side disruptions and a significant fall in employment, incomes and demand. In order to combat this crisis, India needs a carefully calibrated strategy for exiting the lockdown supported by strong fiscal and monetary stimuli.

Slipping into a fall while already on a slide

India’s growth prospects are constrained as it has entered the COVID-19 crisis on the back of an economic downslide. High-frequency indicators highlight the unfolding adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. PMI manufacturing and services contracted to unprecedented levels of 27.4 and 5.4 respectively in April 2020. Power consumption which was already contracting by an average -3.1 percent on a monthly basis over the period August 2019-March 2020, further contracted by -24.7 percent in April 2020. Growth in bank credit fell to 6.1 percent in the fortnight ending 27 March 2020, its lowest level since the fortnight ending 18 August 2017. It continued to remain subdued showing a growth of only 6.7 percent in the fortnight ending 24 April 2020.

Fighting our way out: policy stimuli

On the monetary side, the repo rate was reduced to a historic low of 4.4 percent on 27 March 2020. Numerous liquidity-augmenting and regulatory measures have also been undertaken since then. Through these measures, an additional liquidity of Rs 3.74 lakh crore was released into the economy. Further, on 17 April 2020, the RBI lowered the reverse repo rate to 3.75 percent and proposed to inject an additional liquidity of Rs 1 lakh crore.

The extent of fiscal stimulus that the government can provide is constrained by the near-zero growth of the centre’s gross tax revenues in 2019-20 and the likelihood of a similar performance in 2020-21. Center’s gross taxes contracted by -0.8 percent during April-February 2019-20 with direct taxes contracting by -3.5 percent and indirect taxes witnessing a subdued growth of 1.6 percent. We expect the 2020-21 tax revenue growth to be also much below the budgeted growth since both GDP growth and buoyancy assumptions are not likely to be met.

Recognizing this, the central government has announced its revised gross borrowing program for 2020-21 which indicates that the government may be willing to uplift its budgeted deficit from 3.5 percent to close to 5.5 percent of GDP. The state governments have also been asking for a relaxation in their borrowing limit. Individual state governments may need to modify their Fiscal Responsibility Legislations (FRLs) to increase their borrowing limit for enabling a countercyclical response from their side also. We expect that considered together, they may account for an overall borrowing of 3.5 percent of GDP this year. Thus, the combined fiscal deficit of center and states may be close to 9 percent of GDP.

Higher borrowing limits will facilitate the central and state governments to cover their budgeted expenditures which may need to be restructured in the light of the COVID-related revised priorities. The lower global crude prices would also create additional fiscal space in the form of lower subsidies for petroleum products and lower expenditure on transport and other operational expenses. Together, the higher borrowing limit and the additional fiscal space created through lower crude prices would enable the government to mount a fiscal stimulus to cover (a) relief related programs, (b) specified bailout packages, and (c) additional direct expenditures on infrastructure particularly on health-related sectors to boost demand.

Need a smart lockdown exit strategy

To conclude, India is now in lockdown 3.0, which is slated to end on May 17, 2020. As the economy opens up, the resumption of activities needs to be according to a well-thought-out exit strategy. Different output sectors may resume at a different pace as the health pandemic is gradually brought under control. Sectoral targeting of fiscal stimulus should be synchronized with the opening up of the relevant sectors. India’s 2020-21 growth would depend critically on the pace of opening up of the sectors and the extent of stimulus.

In terms of rebooting the economy, new manufacturing capacity needs to be attracted in India which would require additional budgetary allocation. Many state governments are actively participating in this effort by announcing, through ordinances, changes in land and labour laws. As things begin to normalize, there may be a need to revise budget estimates for tax and non-tax revenue growth, sectoral expenditure priorities, and dimensions of fiscal imbalance including changes in fiscal and revenue deficits.