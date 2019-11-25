Combating air pollution in New Delhi with Chinese caveats
Updated : November 25, 2019 09:20 AM IST
For the first time in 2019, Beijing has exited the list of most polluted cities in the world and the Communist Party’s “War on Pollution” has succeeded.
We should learn how the Beijing policymakers accomplished the task, and apply those lessons to clean up the putrid air that is Delhi.
Beijing does have a lot of pollution-combat lessons for New Delhi, particularly with regards to monitoring and cutting vehicular emissions.
