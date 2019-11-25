#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Economy

Combating air pollution in New Delhi with Chinese caveats

Updated : November 25, 2019 09:20 AM IST

For the first time in 2019, Beijing has exited the list of most polluted cities in the world and the Communist Party’s “War on Pollution” has succeeded.
We should learn how the Beijing policymakers accomplished the task, and apply those lessons to clean up the putrid air that is Delhi.
Beijing does have a lot of pollution-combat lessons for New Delhi, particularly with regards to monitoring and cutting vehicular emissions.
Combating air pollution in New Delhi with Chinese caveats
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV