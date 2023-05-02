Coach Such: Report suggests bitcoin to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

There are several factors that could suggest that the crypto market is entering a new phase of growth. For example, the recent surge in interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has demonstrated the potential for cryptocurrencies to be used in new and innovative ways. Additionally, the increasing number of countries and institutions exploring the creation of their own digital currencies could indicate a growing acceptance of cryptocurrency as a legitimate form of money.

As we approach the midpoint of 2023, many cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts are wondering if the so-called "crypto winter" is over. For those unfamiliar with the term, the crypto winter refers to a prolonged period of decline in cryptocurrency prices that began in late 2017 and lasted well into 2018 and 2019.