Coach Such: Report suggests bitcoin to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

By Srinath Sridharan  May 2, 2023 12:02:09 PM IST (Updated)

There are several factors that could suggest that the crypto market is entering a new phase of growth. For example, the recent surge in interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has demonstrated the potential for cryptocurrencies to be used in new and innovative ways. Additionally, the increasing number of countries and institutions exploring the creation of their own digital currencies could indicate a growing acceptance of cryptocurrency as a legitimate form of money.

As we approach the midpoint of 2023, many cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts are wondering if the so-called "crypto winter" is over. For those unfamiliar with the term, the crypto winter refers to a prolonged period of decline in cryptocurrency prices that began in late 2017 and lasted well into 2018 and 2019.

During this time, many cryptocurrencies lost over 90 percent of their value, and the overall market capitalisation of the crypto space shrank significantly. The crypto winter was a brutal time for investors and enthusiasts, and many people began to wonder if the entire crypto industry was doomed to fail.
Also Read: Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovering below $28k, Ethereum and most other tokens slide
