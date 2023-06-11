Most organisations invest substantial time and resources in crafting and communicating their values and culture. However, individuals mostly struggle to understand how to translate those lofty principles into their everyday work. Merely having values displayed on office walls or communicated through corporate messaging is not enough.

The recent viral video incident involving a private bank’s executives has highlighted a critical issue that goes beyond specific individuals or organisations —it sheds light on today’s widely prevalent organisational culture and the primacy of Profit over People.