Coach Soch: Parenting learnings as leadership lessons

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. For all your energies, position at work, (perceived) influence, and connections that you can boast of, try dealing with a kid’s tantrums. For all your energies, position at work, (perceived) influence, and connections that you can boast of, try dealing with a kid’s tantrums.

You will then realise that you, as a leader, can use as these learnings from parenting.

Has anyone got a child to do as they want, without having to resort to following-up, reminding, bribing, nagging, or even screaming at them?

Being a good leader is much like being a good parent. There is no proven formula.

Every child, or every team member, is unique.

The leader, just like a parent, wants to develop an ecosystem for his/her colleague to succeed. One should have an interest in their success and confidence in their abilities, and yet stand by them during failures and setbacks.

Just like kids, many at the workplace might mimic the behaviour of the leader. Hence the questions for you : are you careful about your behaviour ? Do you realise that your bad behaviour might seem as acceptable to your colleagues ? Are you setting the right example ?

Lead by influence, not position or power

To a child, your position at workplace or society does not matter. Similarly for your team, your authority has to stem from influence and positive impact, and not just ‘power’ or ‘hierarchy’.

Are you this type of leader?

Your physical stature does not matter--even if you try to scare or threaten the kid. Your booming voice does little to scare the kid into submission.

It is similar for leadership.

Empathy, not loud authority, is a better engagement model.

You might have used praise to encourage a child.

Similarly, effective leaders play a critical role in encouraging their teams with positive feedback. Teams that feel good about their competence and what they bring to the organisation, deliver better.

Which style do you use as a leader?

Does your organisation have a culture of encouragement and feedback?

No one is perfect. But to a kid, the parent is a superhero(ine).

Similar are leaders at work. By being normal and showcasing that they have their own flaws and follies, leaders become approachable.

Are you one such leader?

By being so, do you feel that the pressure on you is lesser?

A kid, in the short term, might agree to "do as I say, because I am saying so”. But in the long term, how do you encourage them to learn, experiment, fail and learn from these failures?

As a leader, do you allow such liberties to your colleagues?

Do you openly celebrate failures and spend time learning from failures across various projects on the platform?

Do you listen to your team about their viewpoints?

Just like kids talk back or misbehave at times, team members also would. They are testing the boundaries to see what they can actually get away with.

Allowing a child or employee to walk all over you will not create an environment of mutual respect.

Do you take action when necessary in such cases?

Parenting lessons can be wonderful leadership lessons too; just as children teach us:

To live in the moment.

To be imaginative without worry.

To be able to cry and laugh without shame.

To be able to constantly ask, “Why?”

For when we stopping unlearning and learning, our leadership diminishes.

Managing people can be as difficult as it is rewarding. Just like parenting, where there might be days when you wished that you were alone and not in a parental role, leadership can be similarly testing.

Former US president Dwight D Eisenhower defined leadership as the “art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it”.

Leadership need not be leading or managing thousands of individuals. It can be just leading even one person, for they trust and look up to you. What type of a leader are you?