Coach Soch: Jealousy is not your friend

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. It’s fair to have a range of emotions, including those seen as negative. After all, we are human. It’s fair to have a range of emotions, including those seen as negative. After all, we are human.

Jealousy is a painful emotional experience. It comes with a wide range of feelings, especially the negative ones -- it includes anger to suspicion to hate to deep worries. It actually stalls a person’s ability to think rationally. It channelises a person’s energy on what they don’t have currently.

If you are a founder/part of a founding team/team leader, you might experience jealousy whenever competing firms get ahead of you -- with a product upgrade, new feature, new hire, etc. The phenomenon, “competition gets inside your head”, is quite common, but that’s the passion that you have -- the "intense sense of competition to win".

It is absolutely normal to feel a mixed bag of emotions, say jealousy, in case of positive PR coverage of your competition. It could be for a variety of reasons like new JV, new Investor, new senior hire, large valuation milestone, large business order, cutting-edge product launch, entry into new market, etc.

Have you had these kind of feelings about your competition? Or any individual who competes with you fiercely?

Has any such emotion made you question your own capability?

Has it made you question your business projections and business plan assumptions?

Have you started doubting the capability of your management team?

Have you suddenly started questioning the competency of your communications team? Did you start putting pressure on them to get you more positive media coverage?

More importantly, did you actually try asking yourself, “How does this influence my own knowledge?"

Professional jealousy, the intoxicating killer

Most of us want to have influence on others, wealth, and power. More importantly, it’s not just wanting it, but feeling miserable, at times, when we see that someone else has them more than us.

In many cultures, including many a corporate ecosystem, materialism is accepted as a de facto norm of defining success. To push it further, some companies "nurture" a highly competitive environment that allows for corporate politics and "competition" for material benefits, recognition, and roles.

Have you been, or are you, part of such an environment?

Do you feel drained at end of every project or review?

Most of the time, jealousy stems from insecurity. That’s because we feel inferior to others in some way. That’s what causes the negativity.

Why is it common for founders to feel a pang of greed, a tinge of jealousy, a moment of insecurity, a feeling of irritability? Simply because, for them, their organisation is both professional and personal identity.

They have started off on their entrepreneurial journey to make those milestones memorable. On that journey, if a competitor beats them to a milestone, it is bound to cause a pause in their step. But remember, your competitors' opinions about you do not matter and vice versa. It is your customers who actually matter.

Also. from a larger market growth point of view, the success of one brand in that category could also mean overall category growth.

Many a founder find it easier, to either manage their negative emotion or to overcome it fully, by making friends with their competitors. After all, that is why startups have shown that "collaborating and competing" are two sides of the same coin.

As early as 2010, a Harvard Business Review article stated that leaders who took the time to reflect and affirm their own achievements, instead of putting the sole focus on their competitor’s successes, were willing to give about 60 percent more time to trying to understand how their rivals’ business strategies worked.

The 'entrepreneurdom' has come a long way in the past decade.