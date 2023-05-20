Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are

Startup valuations can also create a misleading signals for both investors and founders. When a company’s valuation is based on FOMO, and easy funding monies available, it can create a sense of unrealistic expectations.

The startup world is currently experiencing an investing winter, with high valuations and limited access to cheap capital putting pressure on entrepreneurs and investors alike.

The past decade had seen a surge in startup investment, driven by easy access to cheap capital and a wave of disruptive technologies. This shift marks a significant change from the investment landscape of recent years, when companies with little to no revenue could raise massive sums of money at sky-high valuations.