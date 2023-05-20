Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are

7 Min(s) Read
Startup valuations can also create a misleading signals for both investors and founders. When a company’s valuation is based on FOMO, and easy funding monies available, it can create a sense of unrealistic expectations.
The startup world is currently experiencing an investing winter, with high valuations and limited access to cheap capital putting pressure on entrepreneurs and investors alike.
The past decade had seen a surge in startup investment, driven by easy access to cheap capital and a wave of disruptive technologies. This shift marks a significant change from the investment landscape of recent years, when companies with little to no revenue could raise massive sums of money at sky-high valuations.
The world of startups is often characterised by explosive growth, ambitious goals, and staggering valuations. Every day, new companies with promising ideas and a charismatic founder (or two many) emerge, and they are quickly swept up in the world of private investors and angel investors who are eager to invest in the next big thing. That first funding cheque is a true catalyst for many of the successful founders. It is an external stakeholder acceptance of an idea that could potentially make money - what family and friends do as encouragement, but don’t ask those tough questions.