Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

“It is necessary for HSBC to push for structural reform to fundamentally address HSBC’s underlying market competitiveness issues, improve performance, enhance value and accelerate growth opportunities in Asia,” said Michael Huang, CEO of Ping An (PIAIF) Asset Management, the largest shareholder with over 8 percent stake in HSBC bank.

This "structural reform" that the Ping An CEO was referring to in this quote was nothing less than a proposed split of the banking giant, separating the China-led Asia business of HSBC from the rest of its global business.

However, on 5th May, in the latest shareholder vote, HSBC's majority investors decided against the proposal. This decision came after months of deliberation and debate among the bank's leadership and shareholders. While some argued that a split would increase the bank's profitability and efficiency, others believed that it would harm the bank's ability to compete on a global scale.

Asia generates the bulk of its global business profitability. The concerns of the activist shareholders were that the bank generated a return on equity of 9.9% in 2022 compared to the peer-average of 12.4 percent. HSBC, listed in London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, has a geopolitical challenge. It is stuck between it’s reliance on the US dollar for it’s global trades, and on China to allow it to generate largest portion of it’s global profits from Mainland China and Hong Kong.

However, such a move to split it would not only have had implications for the bank's financial performance, but also raised questions about the interests of Chinese stakeholders and the bank's broader responsibilities. HSBC has long been known for its focus on the Asia-Pacific region, where it generates the majority of its profits.

While there may have been short-term benefits to a split, such as increased profitability in certain regions, the long-term consequences could have been severe. A split would have resulted in the loss of economies of scale, which is the cost advantage that comes from operating at a larger scale.

The bank's ability to offer a wide range of products and services to customers could have also been affected, which would have hurt its competitiveness. For one, it could be seen as a retreat from HSBC's global ambitions and a sign of reduced confidence in markets outside of Asia. It could also lead to increased regulatory scrutiny and costs, as the bank would have to navigate separate regulatory environments in both Asia and the rest of the world. Some analysts argue that the bank's size and diversity actually provides a competitive advantage, allowing it to weather economic downturns and global crises.

Steep incline avoided

The bank has a significant presence in China and has faced criticism in the past for its ties to the Chinese government. If HSBC were to separate its Asian business, it would have further raised questions about its relationship with China and the extent to which it is subject to Chinese influence. There were concerns about pressuring the bank to comply with Chinese regulations or policies that conflict with those of other countries, or using the bank to advance China's geopolitical goals. Such actions would have undermined the bank's compliance with regulations in other jurisdictions and raise questions about its independence and integrity.

Another issue that regulators would have examined in case of a formal split, would have been the impact analysis on HSBC's financial stability and risk management. Separating the bank's Asian business could create new risks and challenges, including increased regulatory costs and complexity, as well as potential difficulties in managing liquidity and capital. Regulators would have wanted to ensure that the bank was able to maintain its financial strength and stability in the face of challenges, if any, and that it had adequate risk management controls in place to protect against potential losses or disruptions. HSBC has also faced criticism in recent years over its role in facilitating money laundering and other illicit financial activities. Separating its Asian business could complicate efforts to improve its regulatory compliance and risk management practices. A unified global bank allows for better risk management and a stronger balance sheet, as different parts of the bank can offset each other's risks and provide diversification.

Another concern with a split was the potential disruption to the bank's operations. The process of separating HSBC's businesses would have been lengthy and complicated, which could have caused significant disruption to the bank's day-to-day activities. In addition, a split could have led to a loss of talent. Furthermore, splitting the bank into separate entities would have been a complex and costly process.

Ultimately, the decision by HSBC shareholders to reject the split idea, comes down to a balancing act between short-term and long-term priorities. While a split may have provided some strategic advantages in the short-term, it would have required significant investment in technology and infrastructure, as well as potentially costly legal and regulatory fees. This would have likely led to higher costs for customers and shareholders alike. In the end, HSBC will need to continue to adapt and evolve to meet the challenges of the rapidly changing financial landscape. This includes investing in technology and digital innovation, exploring new markets and business opportunities, and prioritising sustainability and responsible banking practices.

Whether or not a split would have helped the bank achieve these goals is a matter of debate, but what is clear is that the bank must continue to make strategic decisions that balance short-term pressures with long-term growth and profitability. Despite the rejection of the split, it's possible that the issue could be revisited in the future. Factors such as changes in the geopolitical landscape involving the Chinese economy, global regulatory environment, economic conditions, and the bank's performance could all influence shareholders' opinions on the matter. The matter is just on hold, and not closed.

—The author, Dr. Srinath Sridharan, is a Policy Researcher & Corporate Advisor. He has also author of the book 'Time for Bharat'. The views expressed are personal.