Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

6 Min(s) Read
The decision by HSBC shareholders to reject the split idea, comes down to a balancing act between short-term and long-term priorities. While a split may have provided some strategic advantages in the short-term, it would have required significant investment in technology and infrastructure, as well as potentially costly legal and regulatory fees.
“It is necessary for HSBC to push for structural reform to fundamentally address HSBC’s underlying market competitiveness issues, improve performance, enhance value and accelerate growth opportunities in Asia,” said Michael Huang, CEO of Ping An (PIAIF) Asset Management, the largest shareholder with over 8 percent stake in HSBC bank.
This "structural reform" that the Ping An CEO was referring to in this quote was nothing less than a proposed split of the banking giant, separating the China-led Asia business of HSBC from the rest of its global business.