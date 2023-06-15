Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses

ESG should not be perceived as a barrier, but rather as an opportunity to drive sustainable growth and address global challenges. By creating a balanced and harmonised framework that considers the specific needs and capabilities of large corporates, we can foster a business environment where responsible practices are encouraged, innovation thrives, and stakeholders' interests are safeguarded.

The Chairman of ITC recently drew attention to an important issue -- the transformation of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices into non-tariff barriers. This raises concerns about the impact on businesses, particularly the challenges faced by companies of all sizes. To ensure a level playing field and foster sustainable growth, it is essential to establish a harmonised framework that is balanced, calibrated, and just for all stakeholders.