Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses

ESG should not be perceived as a barrier, but rather as an opportunity to drive sustainable growth and address global challenges. By creating a balanced and harmonised framework that considers the specific needs and capabilities of large corporates, we can foster a business environment where responsible practices are encouraged, innovation thrives, and stakeholders' interests are safeguarded.
The Chairman of ITC recently drew attention to an important issue -- the transformation of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices into non-tariff barriers. This raises concerns about the impact on businesses, particularly the challenges faced by companies of all sizes. To ensure a level playing field and foster sustainable growth, it is essential to establish a harmonised framework that is balanced, calibrated, and just for all stakeholders.
In recent years, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors have gained significant traction in the corporate world. Companies across the globe are increasingly acknowledging the importance of ESG considerations in their operations and decision-making processes. More importantly, in India, the foreign investing community seek ESG measures in their investment criteria, and often use metrics and framework that are used in their home markets to evaluate Indian brands.