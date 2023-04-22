Coach Soch: Earth Day — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy

Indian businesses can engage with local communities to build climate and environmental literacy among the wider population. This can include organising community outreach programs, conducting environmental education campaigns in local languages, and involving local communities in environmental conservation initiatives.

“ We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children,” - - Native American Proverb

Earth Day, observed today (April 22nd), is a reminder of the pressing need to address the urgent environmental challenges facing our planet. We have to be conscious that there are gaps in our collective efforts to protect the Earth. Issues such as climate change, deforestation, pollution, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution, amongst many others continue to pose significant threats to the planet's health.

Human activities, including unsustainable production and consumption patterns, overexploitation of natural resources, and weak or lack of environmental regulations, have contributed to these challenges. Public criticism of corporate efforts on climate change is a growing concern in today's world. Many corporations are under scrutiny for their environmental impact, perceived lack of action, and insufficient commitment to addressing climate change. There are still unanswered worrying public woes about the lack of climate actions by governments globally.

Climate change is a complex and rapidly evolving phenomena, and the sheer volume of information available is overwhelming. Misinformation and disinformation, often perpetuated by vested interests, also confuse and mislead the public, making it difficult for people to discern accurate information from misinformation. As we observe this day, it is crucial to recognise the role of businesses in building climate and environmental literacy to achieve better societal outcomes, that can be resilient long term ones.

In particular, Indian businesses have a critical responsibility to drive sustainable practices and educate their stakeholders to foster positive change. Climate change is a long-term global issue with complex interdependencies, and its impacts may not always be immediately apparent. In a society that often priorities short-term gains and immediate concerns, the urgency and relevance of climate and environmental literacy may be overlooked or underestimated.

Indian businesses & climate actions

As a global economic outlier, India is witnessing unprecedented industrial growth, urbanisation, and consumption patterns. While this has brought progress, it has also taken a toll on the environment. Air pollution, water pollution, deforestation, waste generation, and climate change are some of the pressing environmental issues that require immediate attention.

In order to tackle these challenges, Indian businesses must prioritise climate and environmental literacy, which refers to the understanding of the scientific concepts, principles, and practices related to the environment and climate change. Building climate and environmental literacy among employees, boards, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders can help businesses make informed decisions and take meaningful actions towards sustainability. There are three priority areas:

1. Invest in education and training programs

India Inc can invest in education and training programs to enhance the knowledge and awareness of their employees. By providing regular training on environmental conservation, resource management, waste reduction, and renewable energy, businesses can empower their employees to make sustainable choices in their day-to-day operations. This can include workshops, seminars, and webinars conducted by experts in the field, as well as incorporating sustainability-related topics into the onboarding process for new employees.

2. Engage in public awareness

The domestic businesses can engage in public awareness campaigns to educate their customers and suppliers about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices. This can be achieved through various channels such as social media, advertisements, newsletters, and sustainability reports. Businesses can also collaborate with environmental organisations, educational institutions, and government agencies to raise awareness and promote environmentally responsible behaviours among their stakeholders.

3. Integrate sustainability and climate education

Indian companies can integrate sustainability and climate education into their products and services. This can involve developing eco-friendly products, providing information on the environmental impact of products and services, and promoting sustainable consumption patterns among customers. For example, businesses can introduce eco-labeling, carbon footprint information, and recycling instructions on their products to educate consumers about their environmental implications and encourage responsible consumption.

Moreover, Indian businesses can also leverage their resources, expertise, and innovation to contribute to environmental research and development. By investing in research and innovation for sustainable technologies, businesses can drive positive change and create solutions to environmental challenges.

Building climate and environmental literacy among businesses and their stakeholders is not only an ethical responsibility but also a smart business strategy. It can lead to improved operational efficiency, reduced environmental risks, enhanced reputation, and increased competitiveness in the long run. Moreover, it can contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Climate is good business

Together, Indian businesses have the power to make a meaningful impact on the environment by fostering climate and environmental literacy. It is not just about complying with regulations or adopting sustainable practices as a mere tick-box exercise, but about genuinely understanding the underlying scientific principles, engaging in informed decision-making, and driving positive change at every level of operation. Indian businesses can start by integrating sustainability into their corporate culture and values.

This involves creating a strong sustainability vision and mission, setting clear sustainability goals and targets, and embedding sustainability into the company's policies, procedures, and practices. It also means promoting a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, where employees are encouraged to come up with creative solutions to minimise the company's environmental footprint.

Transparency and accountability

Indian businesses should prioritise transparency and accountability by implementing robust reporting mechanisms to track and communicate their environmental performance. This can include publishing regular sustainability reports, disclosing environmental risks and opportunities, and engaging in third-party certifications and audits to validate their sustainability claims. Transparent reporting can not only demonstrate a company's commitment to sustainability but also build trust among stakeholders, including customers, investors, regulators, and the wider public. In addition, Indian businesses can engage in cross-sector collaborations to leverage collective efforts in addressing environmental challenges.

This can involve partnerships with government agencies, non-profit organisations, research institutions, and other businesses to share knowledge, best practices, and resources. Collaborative initiatives such as industry consortia, sustainability networks, and multi-stakeholder platforms can facilitate joint action towards common sustainability goals and amplify the impact of individual efforts.

Education and awareness can also extend to the supply chain, where Indian businesses can collaborate with their suppliers to promote sustainable practices. This can involve setting sustainability criteria for supplier selection, conducting supplier assessments, and providing capacity-building support to help suppliers improve their sustainability performance. By engaging suppliers as partners in sustainability, Indian businesses can drive positive changes throughout the value chain and create a ripple effect for sustainable practices in the broader ecosystem.

Climate and environmental literacy

Furthermore, Indian businesses can engage with local communities to build climate and environmental literacy among the wider population. This can include organising community outreach programs, conducting environmental education campaigns in local languages, and involving local communities in environmental conservation initiatives. Building strong partnerships with communities can create a sense of ownership and stewardship towards the environment, leading to sustainable behavioural changes at the grassroots level.

As we celebrate Earth Day, it is imperative for Indian businesses to recognise the importance of climate and environmental literacy and take concrete actions to build awareness, knowledge, and action towards sustainability. By integrating sustainability into their core business strategies, Indian businesses can play a crucial role in mitigating environmental challenges, protecting our planet, and securing a better future for generations to come. Earth Day provides an opportunity for education and awareness-raising about environmental issues. While it is just a day of the year, it sure is a platform to push forward climate and environmental literacy, educate people about the interconnectedness of human activities and their impacts on the environment, and foster a sense of responsibility towards the planet.

— The author, Dr. Srinath Sridharan, is a Policy Researcher & Corporate Advisor. The views expressed are personal.

Read his previous articles here