Saturday’s announcement by Elon Musk, imposing reading limits on Twitter, has stirred discussions and raised questions about the motives and implications of such a decision. With varying limits for different user types, the move claims to address concerns related to data scraping, system manipulation, and the influence of bots and machine readers on the platform.

As per the new reading limit policy that underwent numerous changes in just a few hours, a new unverified Twitter user can only access 500 tweets per day, an old unverified user can read up to 1,000 tweets per day, and lastly, a verified user can access up to 10,000 tweets per day.

Elon Musk has cited the need to tackle “extreme levels of data scraping and system Manipulation,” as the primary reason behind the implementation of the new reading limit policies. Describing these limits as temporary, he asserts that they are aimed at addressing the challenges posed by data scraping and manipulation. Additionally, Musk has hinted that he is performing a good deed by imposing the daily “view limit” to help individuals who may be excessively reliant on Twitter, referring to them as “Twitter addicts.”

But one hopes that Twitter is not facing a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service), which involves overwhelming a server or network with a high volume of requests, causing it to become inaccessible or unresponsive. Hopefully this new rule is not Musk’s way of masking reality, and converting a cyber attack into an opportunistic rule to test user reactions.

Data Scraping and System Manipulation

The implementation of the new reading limits could be to curb massive data scraping by governments and AI models. Additionally, it aims to prevent organisations from exploiting mass censorship to create online communities that support specific narratives. The use of the Twitter API enables the scraping of millions of tweets with a single click. These regulations are designed to safeguard user data and promote a more balanced and authentic exchange of information on the platform.

By implementing reading limits, Elon Musk intends to tackle the issue of extreme data scraping and system manipulation on Twitter. Such practices have the potential to skew public opinion, enable the spread of misinformation, and undermine the authentic exchange of ideas.

Another objective of the reading limit policy could be to prevent the creation of online communities, solely intended, to support a particular narrative through mass censorship.

By limiting the number of tweets that can be accessed in a day, Twitter could be experimenting to check if they can maintain the integrity of genuine conversations, reduce the influence of orchestrated campaigns, and promote a more diverse and inclusive platform. This move might build a framework to ensure that authentic voices are not drowned out by coordinated efforts to manipulate public discourse.

Impact on the Platform and Its Users

Implementing reading limits on Twitter does have the potential to impact both the platform and its users. On one hand, it helps safeguard the quality of content and discourse, ensuring that users are exposed to a variety of perspectives. By mitigating data scraping, Twitter could try to build resilience for offering better user privacy and to maintain the trust of its user base. However, there is a risk of frustrating authentic Twitter users who rely on the platform for information and engagement. Striking the right balance between protecting the ecosystem and not hindering genuine users’ experience will be crucial for Twitter’s success.

Critics will argue that determined individuals or groups could find alternative ways to circumvent the limits, rendering them ineffective in curbing data scraping and manipulation. One might even extend the argument that the reading limits could inadvertently suppress dissenting voices or impede the sharing of valuable information.

While there is criticism and concern from the Twitter community regarding the new reading limits, it is important to acknowledge that within the user base, there are individuals who exhibit narcissistic and voyeuristic tendencies. These users may have developed an addiction to social media, using platforms like Twitter primarily for self-centred purposes.

For them, the constant consumption and validation-seeking on social media can become an addictive behaviour pattern. It is essential to recognise that the reading limits might serve as a wake-up call for these users, encouraging them to reconsider their reliance on social media and promoting a healthier relationship with technology.

If Twitter is true to it’s claimed intent of addressing excessive usage and providing a temporary restriction, Twitter could cultivate a more balanced and mindful engagement of its users with the platform. But then, in the short term, it would lose such users’ interest in the platform.

The impact of the reading limit policy on Twitter’s future remains uncertain. On one hand, it may help create a more reliable and trustworthy platform by reducing the influence of bots and machine readers. By limiting data scraping, Twitter can better control the spread of misinformation and create a safer environment for users. However, finding the right balance between restricting access and maintaining user satisfaction will be crucial. Twitter must carefully monitor and adjust the policy to ensure it achieves its intended goals without alienating its user base or stifling genuine engagement.

Advertisers count

Twitter’s move to implement reading limits may be viewed differently by advertisers based on their specific goals and strategies. Here are a few possible perspectives:

Quality Engagement — Advertisers who prioritise quality engagement and authentic interactions may view Twitter’s move positively. By curbing data scraping and manipulation, the platform aims to create a more trustworthy environment. This can lead to higher user trust and engagement, resulting in a more receptive audience for advertisers. Advertisers seeking to align their brand with transparency and genuine conversations may see this as an opportunity to connect with a more attentive and discerning user base.

Enhanced Targeting Opportunities — With reading limits in place, advertisers may have access to more accurate and reliable user data. This can enable them to refine their targeting strategies and reach a more engaged and relevant audience. By reducing the influence of bots and manipulation, advertisers can potentially achieve higher ad effectiveness and better return on investment (ROI).

Challenges in Audience Reach — Advertisers whose strategies heavily rely on extensive data scraping or require access to a large volume of tweets may face challenges due to the reading limits. If their campaigns heavily rely on mining user-generated content or monitoring trends, the restricted access may limit their ability to gain comprehensive insights and target specific segments effectively.

Increased Focus on Quality Metrics — Twitter’s move may encourage advertisers to shift their focus from mere reach and impressions to more meaningful metrics such as engagement, sentiment analysis, and brand relevance. With a more controlled and authentic environment, advertisers may prioritise building meaningful connections with their target audience rather than simply broadcasting messages.

After all, advertisers are crucial for Twitter’s financial survival. The future worth of Twitter is dependent on how they can preserve open access to information and diverse perspectives. The business of Free speech cannot be free-to-air, even for the Billionaire- Musk. Someone has to pay the bills!

—The author, Dr. Srinath Sridharan, is a Policy Researcher & Corporate Advisor. He has also author of the book 'Time for Bharat'. The views expressed are personal.

