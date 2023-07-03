Even though the impact of the reading limit policy on Twitter’s future remains uncertain, primarily it may help create a more reliable and trustworthy platform by reducing the influence of bots and machine readers. By limiting data scraping, Twitter can also better control the spread of misinformation and create a safer environment for users.

Saturday’s announcement by Elon Musk, imposing reading limits on Twitter, has stirred discussions and raised questions about the motives and implications of such a decision. With varying limits for different user types, the move claims to address concerns related to data scraping, system manipulation, and the influence of bots and machine readers on the platform.