Even though the impact of the reading limit policy on Twitter’s future remains uncertain, primarily it may help create a more reliable and trustworthy platform by reducing the influence of bots and machine readers. By limiting data scraping, Twitter can also better control the spread of misinformation and create a safer environment for users.
Saturday’s announcement by Elon Musk, imposing reading limits on Twitter, has stirred discussions and raised questions about the motives and implications of such a decision. With varying limits for different user types, the move claims to address concerns related to data scraping, system manipulation, and the influence of bots and machine readers on the platform.
As per the new reading limit policy that underwent numerous changes in just a few hours, a new unverified Twitter user can only access 500 tweets per day, an old unverified user can read up to 1,000 tweets per day, and lastly, a verified user can access up to 10,000 tweets per day.