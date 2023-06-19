The true lessons from Tulip mania lie in the need for transparency, accountability, and responsible market behaviour. While there have been instances of speculative bubbles and market fluctuations throughout history, it is essential to consider the broader economic fundamentals and the specific circumstances surrounding each episode.

The tale of 'Tulip mania' is often cited, especially by the financial regulators, as the first asset bubble in history, portraying a frenzy of irrational speculation and subsequent economic collapse. It is presented as how a product classified as an asset, and subsequently its valuations rose so high from the year 1634 and pricing crashed in Feb 1637.

Rightly explaining the market frenzy and financial loss that led to the use of the term Tulip mania, this column attempts to remind how important is the transparency and accurate valuation methods in modern markets: