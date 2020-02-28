Chopard creates Lucent Steel for its new limited-edition Alpine Eagle watches

As LVMH acquires Tiffany — the luxury jewellery brand that has inspired artists and moviemakers across generations and has just made an entry into the Indian market, Chopard, along with Hermès, is among the rare family-owned true-blue luxury brands left around. Quite a rarity in an industry ruled by the two huge French luxury groups, Kering and LVMH, which own almost every small and big luxury brand which was once family-run.

Founded by Louis-Ulysse Chopard in 1860 in Sonvilier, the Maison is now owned by the Scheufele family. While the Chopard business empire, with an annual turnover of $800 million, includes both jewellery and watches, it is the latter segment which has seen some interesting product launches. It is headed by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, who famously battled his father to tweak and change an old classic to launch a new experimental watch almost four decades ago. Scheufele campaigned to swap St Moritz collection’s gold casing for stainless steel. Launched in 1980, its success helped the brand enter the then-nascent luxury sports watch division.

Making of Alpine Eagle bracelet.

Last year, Karl-Fritz Scheufele, his son who is now part of the family watch business, campaigned to once again transform St Moritz into a whole new format. And he sought and received help from his grandfather, incidentally named Karl Scheufele too, to impress on his father. (As an aside, every male scion of the Scheufele family is called ‘Karl’. The three generations of Scheufeles who run the Chopard Maison go by the name Karl, Karl-Friedrich and Karl-Fritz!)

Back to the watch, then. In its new avatar, St Moritz is chunkier, has a galvanic sunburst dial and a brand new exotic name, Alpine Eagle. The watch is a limited edition and India has received a few for sale. Karl-Fritz, who also owns a vineyard Château Monestier La Tour in Dordogne, says it is a collector’s edition upended for contemporary times. “About five years ago, I found St Moritz watch on my father’s desk. I was immediately taken with its fresh design, functional screws, and incredibly comfortable bracelet. But I wanted to work steel like gold, and that is precisely what is so innovative about this project,” he has said.

The inspiration for Alpine Eagle

St Moritz itself was inspired by Karl-Friedrich’s favourite holiday destination, the Alps. For Alpine Eagle, the name of the new watch, the family drew from their passion for the Alps and the lofty power of a soaring eagle. It is crafted from an ultra-resistant and light-reflecting metal named Lucent Steel A223 and boasts Chopard’s chronometer-certified movement.

Design

The sporty timepiece has an integrated case and bracelet and features several references to the Alpine eagle and the region’s biotope. For instance, its rock-like textured dial evokes an eagle’s iris, its hands call to mind its feathers, and the cold glinting steel is reminiscent of glaciers. The bracelet of Alpine Eagle is gently tapered and comprises a single ingot-shaped link, topped by a raised central cap. The crown is engraved with a compass rose.

The brilliant blue dial colour references the Alpine range: Aletsch Blue draws from the bluish shimmer of the largest glacier in the Swiss Alps; Bernina Grey comes from the rock of the mountain chain bearing the name; Frosted White of the Alps inspired the mother-of-pearl dial, and Sils Grey of the Tahitian mother-of-pearl dial evokes the colour of Lake Sils near St. Moritz.

Alpine Eagle's flat surfaces are satin-brushed while the hours and minutes hands, like the hour-markers, are coated with Super-LumiNova Grade X1 to enhance legibility on a really dark night. Alpine Eagle is available in two editions with polished and matt finishes. Its round bezel is punctuated by eight screws, their slots set at a tangent to the circle of the bezel, which is considered a sign of high-quality finishing. These screws guarantee that the watch is water resistant up to 100 metres.

The creation of Lucent A223

The new material created by Chopard for Alpine Eagle is as “rich, precious and complex as gold” says a statement from Chopard. Lucent Steel A223 is steel resulting from a re-smelting process, which the brand terms as bringing to fruition “the dream of Renaissance alchemists”. Thanks to its anti-allergenic composition, Lucent Steel A223 has properties comparable to surgical steel, ensuring it never leaves your wrist itching even in the most humid climate. The alloy, with its 223 Vickers’ strength, is 50% more resistant to abrasion than conventional steels. Its superior homogeneous crystal structure enables it to reflect light in a unique way. Like a diamond, whose brilliance depends on the lowest degree of impurities, this innovative steel has far fewer impurities than conventional steel. This is where Karl-Fritz’s experimentation of using steel to work like gold, including mimic its brightness, comes in.

It took Chopard four years of R&D to create the alloy using a complex manufacturing process.

Manufacture-made movement

This is where Karl-Friedrich, known for his commitment to fine watchmaking, played a big role. The two movements of Alpine Eagle, with an automatic winding embedded at the heart of the watches, have been developed in Chopard's watchmaking workshops and chronometer-certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Control.

The Alpine Eagle has a large case with a 01.01-C calibre and a 60-hour power reserve; the smaller models host the 09.01-C calibre with a 42-hour power reserve. The movements are visible through a transparent sapphire crystal back. Interestingly, every part of Chopard’s Alpine Eagle, including the movements, is painstakingly handmade in and assembled in-house.

Eagle Wings

Karl-Friedrich, a keen hiker and skier, is a member of Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan's Alp Action Programme, which was set up in the 2000s. In keeping with his conservation goals, he chose to associate the Alpine Eagle collection with the sustainable conservation programme through the Eagle Wings Foundation. This multidisciplinary environmental project is designed to raise awareness and galvanise the public to the beauty and fragility of the Alpine biotopes.

The luxury sports watch segment

It was in the 1970s that luxury watchmakers cottoned on to the demand for sports watches. Swiss haute horlogerie brand, Ebel, launched one of the world’s first sports watches with their 1911. Then, Omega introduced the Manhattan Constellation and Audemars Piguet concentrated on developing their Royal Oak collection. But it was with Chopard St. Moritz in 1980 that the world got a contemporary luxury sports watch. And with the upended Alpine Eagle, the luxury sports watch segment is likely to see some heat and a lot of movement.

Internationally, Chopard Alpine Eagle costs in the range of $12,900 to $19,700.