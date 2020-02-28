Chopard creates Lucent Steel for its new limited-edition Alpine Eagle watches

  • SENSEX
Updated : February 28, 2020 01:35 PM IST

Alpine Eagle, an upended version of the brand’s 1980 classic sports watch, St Moritz, takes inspiration from the Alps and its famous resident, the eagle, for design.
The watch maison created a whole new material, Lucent A223, which is far more resistant to abrasion than conventional steels and reflects light beautifully.
Chopard, along with Hermès, is one of the few family-owned luxury brands that continue to elude a takeover by predatory big luxury groups.
