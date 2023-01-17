ChatGPT—You might be charged for using the AI very soon

While the world is hooked on ChatGPT for answers to numerous queries throughout the day, it will be interesting to see its impact, growth and attrition once the paid model comes out.

AI-research organisation OpenAI gave feelers for pricing ChatGPT very soon. With Microsoft now interested in owning a major chunk of the company, the product is sure to be expected to generate some revenue with the massive response that it has received.

Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI, said recently, "Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits and faster performance”. The monetised version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional.

Even though the company said that they are still working around the paid model, it is not slated to be released any time soon. The company opened up a Google form which asked several questions about the pricing of the product from its users. For example, the price point at which they will be comfortable and a price point where they would feel that it is not worth using, were some of the questions raised in the Google Form. The form also asked the users for a price point at which they would feel that the product is a great bargain.

The same form also notified and teased about some of the features of ChatGPT. It said that ChatGPT Professional will be always available (no blackout windows), fast responses from ChatGPT (no throttling) and as many messages as you need (at least 2X regular daily limit).

Moreover, with the teaser of GPT-4, the next generation of the AI-technology, the interest around ChatGPT has been growing and as per OpenAI, we are yet to witness the full power of the technology. GPT-4 combined with a paid plan might come out to be a game-changing tool for many industries, and also a killer for so many others.

Whatever be it, one thing is for sure - we are witnessing the cusp of a revolution right now!