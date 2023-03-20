ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

People should take precautions to secure their personal information and financial data and be aware of the potential hazards and difficulties related with the use of AI in finance. In addition, they can offer input on the application of AI in finance to financial institutions and regulatory organisations, writes Nikhil Jain, a serial technology entrepreneur.

The financial sector is important to the economy because it helps money move between savers and borrowers, which is a crucial function of the sector. A variety of financial services, including banking, insurance, investments and other financial products and services, are offered by the sector. It also makes it easier to conduct commerce, allocate capital effectively, and control financial risk.

Since the financial sector has a very big influence on economic stability and prosperity, the governments frequently closely regulate it to make sure it runs safely and soundly. However, novel technology tools such as ChatGPT, with its neural network architecture and training data that has been created to learn the intricate and nuanced subtleties of human language and produce meaningful, cogent responses, can bring in disruption in the industry in various ways.

ChatGPT has the potential to disrupt the financial industry by providing a more efficient and personalised way for customers to interact with financial institutions. It is able to comprehend and reply to client questions and requests in a way that is more natural and human-like by employing natural language processing and machine learning. The need for human customer support personnel may be lessened as a result, which might lower costs for financial institutions and enhance the customer experience.

ADVANTAGES

There are several advantages of using ChatGPT in the financial industry. A few of these are:

Better customer service

ChatGPT can offer customers a more efficient and personalised way to communicate with financial institutions. It can deliver pertinent information and recommendations in a timely manner in response to consumer inquiries and requests.

Instant assistance

ChatGPT may offer clients rapid assistance by responding to their questions and addressing their problems in real-time. Wait times may be cut down as a result, and customer satisfaction may also increase.

Personalising interactions

ChatGPT can analyse customer data and personalise its interactions to suit individual customer preferences. The link between the client and the business can be strengthened and rapport built in this way.

Supporting many inquiries at once: ChatGPT can support multiple enquiries at once, easing the pressure on customer care agents and allowing them to concentrate on more complicated issues.

Enhanced effectiveness

ChatGPT can handle a lot of client interactions at once, which can make customer support operations more effective. Financial organisations may be able to service more consumers and cut expenses as a result of this.

More effective risk management

ChatGPT can be used to examine vast volumes of data and offer perceptions of financial risk. It can spot patterns and trends in data, enabling financial firms to make better risk management decisions.

24/7 availability

ChatGPT can provide customer service and support 24/7, which can improve the availability and accessibility of financial services.

Error reduction

By utilising machine learning and natural language processing to comprehend and respond to client requests and inquiries, ChatGPT can improve accuracy while reducing errors. This can lower the likelihood of mistakes or errors and help to improve the quality of financial services.

Banking Industry and ChatGPT

ChatGPT can benefit the banking industry by providing improved customer service, 24/7 support, reducing the workload for customer service representatives, increasing efficiency, improving security, and offering personalised financial advice through analysing customer data. These benefits lead to more efficient operations, improved customer satisfaction, and enhanced security, ultimately benefiting both customers and financial institutions. Bank marketers can use ChatGPT in a number of ways, such as:

Marketing campaigns

ChatGPT may create unique material based on client information and preferences, improving the relevance and efficiency of marketing messaging.

Customer engagement and support

ChatGPT can be utilised to give quick, individualised answers to consumer questions, strengthening the customer experience and raising customer satisfaction.

Market research and analysis

ChatGPT can examine client information and feedback to offer perceptions and suggestions for market research and strategy creation. ChatGPT can automate low-value, repetitive tasks like data entry and email marketing. This lets human marketers focus on more difficult, high-value tasks.

WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS

Some of the key use cases for ChatGPT in finance include:

Personalised financial advice

ChatGPT can be used to provide personalised financial advice to customers based on their individual circumstances and goals. It can analyse data about a customer's income, expenses, savings, and investments, and provide customised advice and recommendations.

Fraud detection and prevention

ChatGPT can be used to analyse data and detect patterns that may indicate fraudulent activity. It can also be used to monitor transactions in real-time and identify suspicious activity.

Investment management

ChatGPT can be used to provide investment management services, such as portfolio analysis and optimisation, risk management, and asset allocation.

Loan underwriting and credit scoring

ChatGPT can be used to analyse data and assess the creditworthiness of borrowers. It can analyse factors such as income, credit history, and other data to determine the likelihood of loan repayment and set appropriate interest rates.

Compliance and regulatory reporting

ChatGPT can be used to monitor financial transactions and ensure compliance with regulations. It can also be used to generate reports and other documentation required by regulators.

DISADVANTAGES

Although ChatGPT offers numerous potentials uses in the financial sector, there are also a number of difficulties and restrictions that need to be taken into account. Among these difficulties and restrictions are:

Limited understanding of context

While ChatGPT is very good at generating human- like responses, it can sometimes struggle to understand the context of a conversation. As a result, the user may receive results that are irrelevant or do not address their query or problem.

Bias in training data

Because ChatGPT is trained on a vast corpus of text data, it is occasionally inaccurate or biased. When it comes to touchy subjects like race, gender, or politics in particular, this may result in comments that are biased or misleading.

Lack of emotional intelligence and empathy

ChatGPT is unable to comprehend human feelings or offer emotional assistance. This could be a drawback when clients are looking for assistance or direction on an emotional level.

Privacy issues

If sensitive financial data is handled using ChatGPT but is not properly secured, this could be a privacy issue. To protect consumer information, financial institutions must make sure they have strong data privacy and security policies in place.

The application of artificial intelligence in finance is a rapidly developing field, and there are numerous legal and regulatory considerations that must be taken into account. While utilising ChatGPT or other AI systems, financial institutions must make sure they are in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations.

By increasing productivity, boosting the client experience, and cutting expenses, ChatGPT has the potential to upend the financial sector. It may automate numerous repetitive operations and offer individualised financial advice, both of which can increase client happiness and loyalty. All revolutionary technology, however, comes with significant risks and difficulties that must be handled.

The following players play important roles in guaranteeing the security and safety of ChatGPT and other AI technologies used in the financial sector:

Government

Regulatory agencies within the government play a crucial part in assuring the security and safety of ChatGPT and other AI technologies in the financial sector. They can establish guidelines for data security and privacy and make sure that financial institutions are abiding by all applicable rules and laws. They can also seek to urge industry players to work together to handle new risks and difficulties while promoting openness and accountability in the use of AI in finance.

Customers

Customers can help to ensure the security and safety of ChatGPT and other AI technologies used in the financial sector. People should take precautions to secure their personal information and financial data and be aware of the potential hazards and difficulties related with the use of AI in finance. In addition, they can offer input on the application of AI in finance to financial institutions and regulatory organisations, which will serve to direct the creation of industry standards and best practises.

Companies

Financial institutions have a duty to safeguard the security and safety of ChatGPT and other AI technologies used in the financial sector. To protect client information, they should have strong data privacy and security procedures in place.

Companies should also routinely monitor and review the functioning of their AI systems to find any potential problems. Companies must also cooperate with the government and other industry players to handle new risks and difficulties brought on by the application of AI in finance.

CONCLUSION

ChatGPT has a lot of potential to change the financial sector by boosting productivity, enhancing the client experience, and cutting expenses. Customer service, individualised financial advice, fraud detection, investment management, loan underwriting, credit scoring, compliance, and regulatory reporting are just a few of the many uses it may be put to.

ChatGPT may have a huge effect on conventional financial services. It has the capacity to automate a number of common processes and lessen the need for human involvement, which might result in cheaper costs for financial institutions. Yet, it may also result in employment losses in some fields, especially in back-office and customer service roles.

Looking ahead, ChatGPT has a wide range of financial future prospects. Applications like emotional intelligence, natural language comprehension, and predictive analytics could become increasingly more complex as technology advances. Additionally, there might be chances to combine ChatGPT with other cutting-edge technologies to produce even more potent financial services, such as blockchain and quantum computing.

In general, ChatGPT is a technology that has the potential to drastically alter the financial sector. Financial institutions will be well-positioned to compete in the quickly evolving world of modern finance if they can leverage the capabilities of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence technologies.

— The author, Nikhil Jain, is a serial technology entrepreneur and an IIT-Bombay alumnus. The views expressed are personal.