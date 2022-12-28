Chanda Kochhar - The woman who broke the glass ceiling and soon stepped on its shard

Chanda Kochhar would have set high standards in banking circles had she recused herself completely from the Videocon loan in addition to telling the board as well as the credit committee about the potential conflict of interest. But now it seems that her arrest could be a tip of the iceberg as unfolding events might point to the insidious role of officials from top to bottom of the hierarchy.

Chanda Kochhar who stepped into the formidable shoes KV Kamath as CEO of ICICI Bank in 2009 was hailed as the woman who broke the glass ceiling. Indeed, she steered the bank on the path of growth but somewhere down the line forgot that a bank executive more than anyone else must behave like a Caesar’s wife i.e., beyond reproach.

For, a banker dispenses loans, and she is at the receiving end of shrill criticism when the loan goes sour even if the reason is attributable to genuine financial difficulties of the borrower not foreseen at the time of sanction of the loan. That is the reason why bankers often show loan- hesitancy and seek the safety and comfort of gilts fearing CBI arrest should the loan become dud in due course. Indeed, for the banking community it is always the proverbial devil’s alternative --you lend, you open your flanks for attack on grounds of suspected kickbacks and you don’t lend, you besmirch your career record as an executive lacking in initiative in working for organisational growth! Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

And when it comes to loans to close relatives and associates, no amount of caution is too much. In fact, the law has been alive to the blood is thicker than water situations and rightly has standardised the procedure so that the temptation to do special favours is eschewed. A judge all over the world recused himself from cases he may be perceived to be in a conflict-of-interest situation.

Thus, he studiously avoids being part of the bench hearing a matter involving say his cousin or sister-in-law. The law also says an interested director shall not take part in the proceedings of the board meeting where the matter he is interested in is going to be discussed. Indeed, his presence does not count for quorum. Truth be told, he is expected to step out of the meeting lest his looming and domineering presence unsettles his colleagues on the board. He can’t vote on resolutions impinging on such matters where conflict-of-interest is apparent or discernible. He has to disclose to the Board his economic and financial interests in other firms which needs to be recorded so that he can be subjected to the above discipline.

Also read

Ditto for banks. The charge against Chanda Kochhar is she played the handmaiden role in facilitating loan to companies in which her husband Deepak Kochhar was interested through studied passivity---- conflicts of interest and lack of disclosure of her interest in the loan to the now bankrupt Videocon Industries whose promoter Venugopal Dhoot and Chanda’s husband Deepak are alleged to have played footsie. Dhoot invested in Deepak’s power company and in return got a substantial loan, of the order of Rs 3250 crore, which turned dud. CBI rightly suspects mutual back-scratching.

Nobody knows if Chanda too played footsie. She has been smugly saying that the loan to Videocon was approved by the credit committee of the bank. As the interview to moneycontrol.com whistleblower Arvind Gupta observes in histo moneycontrol.com this could be the proverbial tip of the iceberg as unfolding events might point to the insidious role of officials from top to bottom of the hierarchy. In fact, L’ affaire Kochhar may shed considerable light on the decay that has set in, in our bank loans leading to monumental NPAs guesstimated to be about 14 percent of the loans sanctioned. Be that as it may.

She was on a song. Her salary at the time she had to quit in 2018 under cloud was about Rs 7 crore per annum which was fabulous and several times more than the average salary of ICICI Bank staff. For someone who started her career in the bank in 1984 as a management trainee it was a remarkable growth leading to the pinnacle largely on the back of meritorious performance.

It is sad that she stepped on the shard of the very glass ceiling she had broken. BTW, Prime Minister Modi is often admired for not falling a prey to the temptation of giving a leg up to his siblings who are said to be carrying on as before---- driving auto rickshaw and working as a low-level employee in Gujarat government. Those who behave like Caesar’s wife are looked upon with respect.

Chanda Kochhar would have set high standards in banking circles had she recused herself completely from the Videocon loan in addition to telling the board as well as the credit committee about the potential conflict of interest. It would be disingenuous on her part to deny knowledge of the equity taken up by Dhoot in her husband’s power company. That too she should have disclosed. If despite such disclosures, the disinterested board went ahead and gave the loan, it would have been its funeral.

Also read: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar & husband approach Bombay HC against CBI arrest

Alas, Chanda had played Caesar’s wife to the hilt and not Deepak’s wife when it came to the loan to Videocon. Chanda is not alone in not guarding her bank’s interest first above anything else. Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor another pedigreed banker is alleged by prosecution of harming his own bank in the manner of fence eating the crop by taking kickbacks from borrowers thus compromising the bank’s interest---much of such loans turned out to be duds.

If behest lending has been the bane of PSBs, private banks’ fortunes have been sacrificed at the altar of the CEO avarice.

—The author S Murlidharan is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are personal.