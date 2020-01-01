#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Can the Indian film industry call lights, camera, climate action?

Updated : January 01, 2020 06:26 PM IST

India’s first carbon-neutral film, Aisa Yeh Jahaan, was released in 2015. But the concept has not taken off in India as yet.
At a time when carbon-intensive industries such as energy and aviation are highlighted in the fight against climate change, the film industry is yet to get on board with climate action.
Sustainable practices in the resource-intensive film industry could help reduce emissions as well as build awareness.
