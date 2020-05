In a completely surprising move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this week discontinued its 7.75 percent taxable bond, or what is popularly called RBI bonds. That ends another safe haven for unsavvy savers like my mother.

Technically, one can’t question the RBI’s move. The Indian economy is staring at a deep recession and policy makers, especially at RBI hope that by lowering interest rates, companies will borrow and invest and get the economy going. But there are limits to this argument both at the borrowing end and the saving end.

Firstly, let us recount the series of policies put in place over the past decade to ensure that interest rates are transmitted both upwards and downwards. India went for an inflation targeting monetary policy, on the principle that higher inflation should be countered by higher interest rates, which will induce savings, control consumption and hence bring down prices.

Conversely, if inflation is falling (usually due to low growth and low aggregate demand), then interest rates too should fall, thus encouraging borrowers to borrow and consume or industrialists to borrow and produce. All fine.

But there are demand side limits. Firstly, interest rates may not be the only road block to capex or to consumption. It is clear today, for instance, that industrialists are not investing because of the uncertainty over demand. Consumers will not borrow, however, low the rates, because they aren’t sure they will keep their jobs, and even if they have their jobs, if they will be able to get the same pay. The economy is seriously lacking risk appetite, which cannot be solved by tinkering with interest rates alone.

The bigger problem for India will be savers change their habits. It is with great difficulty and only in recent years that India has seen financialization of savings. By this constant assault on returns on savings, are we in danger of pushing the Indian saver back to gold? Policy makers have to consider this angle sooner or later. Trends in financialization of savings evolve over decades and policy makers, in a poor country like India must be conscious of the importance of savings and investment to growth.

This is not to argue against all adjustment of interest rates on small savings. The Indian government has for long offered attractive rates on small savings products like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and National Savings Certificate (NSC). But after the RBI accepted inflation targeting as its main tool, bankers and economists argued that transmission of rates is possible only if there are fewer administered interest rates. Accordingly, in April 2016, interest rates of all small saving schemes came to be linked to government bond yields and are readjusted every quarter.

With the RBI slashing rates by 90 basis points on March 27, rates on small savings had to follow suit. On March 31st this year, interest rates on PPF, NSC and KVP were all cut by 70 to 140 basis point, PPF money will earn 7.1 percent this quarter against 7.9 percent in the March quarter, the five-year National Savings Certificate will return 6.8 percent against 7.9 percent earlier, KVP 6.9 percent against 7.6 percent earlier, Sukanya Samriddhi Account 7.4 percent against 8.4 percent earlier, five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme 7.6 percent against 8.6 percent earlier, five-year Monthly Income Scheme 6.6 percent against 7.6 percent earlier, term deposits of 1-5 years 5.5-6.7 percent and a five-year recurring deposit will earn 5.8 percent.

The RBI cut rates again last week and now the last remaining bastion for the small saver, the RBI bonds was removed from the market altogether. While its coupon was 7.75 percent, post tax that bond earned the citizen all of 4.4 percent. But this isn’t the only blow to the pensioners and unsavvy saver. The savings deposits of banks have also been falling. The SBI savings deposit returns all of 2.75 percent before the latest RBI rate cut. It remains to be seen if SBI will pass on a part of last week’s repo rate cut to its savings deposit holders. The grand old bank needs to ask itself if savers will continue to use its savings deposit accounts for all of 2.5 percent or 2.4 percent returns. If SBI cuts, other banks will follow suit.

Then RBI and North Block too will have to ponder if the small saver can be tried any harder. At some point, the law of diminishing returns will kick in and the saver may abandon bank deposits and flee to gold. The saver community has already got a rough knock due to the PMC Co-Operative Bank failing and the brief moratorium on Yes Bank.