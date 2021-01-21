  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Views

Can Joe Biden lead the US away from Trumpism?

Updated : January 21, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Joe Biden’s natural instincts might be to cater to the American electorate that voted for him. But this would be a flawed approach
If Biden fails to read the tea leaves and governs like a ‘typical’ Democrat, Trumpism will carry Donald Trump back to the White House in 2024.
Can Joe Biden lead the US away from Trumpism?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected; India's total caseload crosses 1.06 crore

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected; India's total caseload crosses 1.06 crore

Home First Finance Company IPO subscribed 79% on Day 1 so far, retail portion booked 87%

Home First Finance Company IPO subscribed 79% on Day 1 so far, retail portion booked 87%

Bajaj Auto Q3 profit rises 23% YoY to Rs 1,556.3 cr; reports highest ever turnover

Bajaj Auto Q3 profit rises 23% YoY to Rs 1,556.3 cr; reports highest ever turnover

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement