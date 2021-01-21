Can Joe Biden lead the US away from Trumpism?

Joe Biden assumes the presidency of a diminished, sharply polarised United States. The former accrues from a drift—political, economic and in foreign policy terms—and the latter roughly from the ‘rebellion’ of the white superstructure of the country that sought (or seeks) to reclaim the country from variegated cultural influences. There is also a larger macro-political backdrop to Biden’s presidency: the looming and putative cold war with China. Amid a bevy of issues of an intense nature, can Biden lead?

First, a word on Donald Trump and his presidency. What will be proffered is an unpopular view: in a crude, or even vulgar way, Trump also sought to lead his country. If followership is a proxy for leadership, then Trump is indubitably a leader. But this is too crude a measure for the same. There is a conceptual, practical and emotive angle to leadership: a leader can qualify to be a leader by either undermining a given consensus in society or forge a new one. This is precisely what Trump did and in doing so, he earned the sobriquet of being an insurgent.

What did Trump seek to undermine?

The consensus over globalisation which clearly was not working for many people in the United States is the broad answer. The dimensions or components of this reaction to globalisation were, in the main, cultural and economic. This bred insecurity and uncertainty among a vast swathe of Americans. What was at stake was the very nature of the United States and belonging thereof: was it a country of white Americans of assorted immigrants? Had globalisation hollowed out the American middle class and was it thereby a zero-sum game? These were related issues whose answer Trump proffered to have. Millions of Americans responded to him and gleefully chose him as their leader. Trump then can veritably claim to have had donned the mantle of a leader, howsoever, unsavoury and crude his approach was.

The obvious inference that can be drawn here is that the 45th president of the United States presided over a country where multiple fault lines had opened up with, to repeat, the country’s nature at stake. It is this condition that Biden inherits. It may be pointed out here that neither Trump nor the phenomenon he begat, Trumpism—whose sharpest manifestation is the ‘insurrection’ he instigated a couple of weeks ago, are dead. It is not a flash in the pan phenomenon. If Biden fails to read the tea leaves and governs like a ‘typical’ Democrat, Trumpism will carry Donald Trump back to the White House in 2024.

What then can Biden do?

The 46th president of the United States is a man who has cut his teeth in the power-political establishment of the United States. His USP is his experience. But the United States is not the same country it was even a decade ago. While Biden’s experience will stand him in good stead, it will not be enough. He must understand clearly the nature of the challenges he has been presented with and govern accordingly.

How?

Biden’s natural instincts might be to cater to the American electorate that voted for him. But this would be a flawed approach that will ensure his failure. Biden must reach out to all Americans, especially the aggrieved white superstructure of the country. This cannot and must not be merely rhetorical. It must have policy and governance implications. What could be these? The troika of globalisation, immigration and foreign policy is the answer.

While deglobalisation would be no panacea to the ills that plague the United States, some measure of sobriety and proportion must be injected into the processes and form of globalisation. Two, some checks without targeting any ethnic or religious group can be placed on immigration with a ‘suitable’ opportunity structure created for Americans displaced by globalisation. Third, Biden must rejig the American foreign policy establishment and crystallise incentives for it to speak to a changed and a changing world.

These are some of the major issues that must be addressed by Joe Biden if he is to lead and if America is to restore its standing and redeem itself not in the eyes of the world, but in itself and its people. The rest is a mere corollary. But the challenges are stark, sharp and unprecedented. It is the quality of leadership and its supply that will determine the nature and standing of the United States. Can Biden provide this leadership? Time will tell. Surely, Americans live in interesting times.